NCAA March Madness Preview: who will come out as champion?

The annual NCAA Tournament has officially arrived as 68 teams prepare to take center stage. This annual tournament captivates the hearts and minds of millions, as top collegiate teams from across the nation battle fiercely for glory and the chance to etch their names in basketball history. Fans fervently rush to fill out their brackets, pick their champion and watch the madness unfold.

The tournament has become a cultural phenomenon known for its thrilling upsets and nail-biting finishes. Expect nothing short of gut-wrenching drama and exhilarating moments this March and buckle your seatbelts because this tournament never disappoints.

The four, No. 1 seeds consist of the UConn Huskies, Houston Cougars, North Carolina Tar Heels and Purdue Boilermakers. The favorite to win the tournament is UConn as the Huskies were able to win the tournament last year with a victory over San Diego State. Despite losing arguably their three best players to the NBA, the Huskies have been dominant all year, boasting a 31-3 record and conquering the Big East conference. Connecticut is again led by numerous NBA prospects, consisting of the big man and stout rim protector Donovan Clingan, Senior combo guard Tristen Newton and Freshman sensation Stephon Castle.

According to Las Vegas odds, the second favorite would be the University of Houston. Houston is led by respected coach Kelvin Sampson, who prides himself in consistently having an elite defense. The Cougars (30-4) are led by Big 12 Player of The Year and veteran point guard Jamal Shead who is one of the best, if not the best, defensive guards in the country.

The upset of the tournament last year was No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson beating Purdue University. Purdue (29-4) now seeks revenge led by unanimous All-American Senior Zach Edey. The Big Ten player of the year and 7’4”74 center averaged 24.4 points per game and 11.7 rebounds. Purdue has now been synonymous with fumbling during March, but they have arguably the best team they’ve had in numerous seasons with plenty of shooting and experience surrounding Edey.

Part of the glamor of the NCAA Tournament has to be all of the individual talent showcased in the big dance. The No. 2 seed, the Tennessee Volunteers, have a superstar swingman Dalton Knecht, who is easily one of the most electric wings in college basketball. Knecht was a Junior College transfer who now averages 21 points per game for the Vols. His explosive and forceful athleticism, combined with a precise shooting stroke, makes him a lethal force.

Another player to watch is Illinois phenom Terrence Shannon Jr. Shannon put on a show in the Big Ten Tournament dropping 28 points, 40 points and 34 points leading Illinois to a title and a No. 3 seed. Shannon is a freight train in transition and his agility and athletic prowess make him a likely lottery pick in the NBA draft. Lastly, crafty Marquette point guard Tyler Kolek is the definition of must-see television. A second-team All-American, Kolek’s playmaking and distributing ability combined with 40% shooting from the three helped lead the Golden Eagles to a No. 2 seed.

The beauty of March Madness is the wild nature of the tournament with mid-majors and smaller schools taking down titans and blue bloods. This year, teams like Mcneese State, James Madison, Samford and Grand Canyon are popular choices to make deep runs in March. The Final Four and Championship game will be played in Glendale, Arizona. In the meantime, fill out a bracket and watch Madness ensue.