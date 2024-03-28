Women’s lacrosse captures first OAC victory against Ohio Northern

The John Carroll women’s lacrosse team competed in a thrilling OAC opener against Ohio Northern this past Saturday in Ada, Ohio The Blue and Gold held off the Polar Bears for a final score of 13-12.

Ohio Northern scored the first goal of the game at the 12-minute mark in the first quarter. Vivian Rung ‘26 quickly responded as she scored one for the Streaks within a minute of ONU’s first goal. The first quarter continued to be a back-and-forth in terms of snagging the lead. John Carroll ripped an opening with two minutes left in the first quarter, entering the second with the lead, 4-3.

It was a continued battle into the second quarter, as the Polar Bears matched the score to 5-5. The standout freshman Riley Knapp ‘27 contributed to offensive play, scoring one for the Streaks to keep their small lead. Yet, Knapp’s goal wasn’t enough as ONU abruptly scored in the last 15 seconds. The two teams left the first half tied at 6-6.

Right out of the gate for the second half, the Blue Streaks found their rhythm. Olivia Hanulak ‘24 set up Kathleen Cagney ‘26 nicely to lock in the 7th goal for John Carrolls. Cagney’s goal allowed John Carroll to gain momentum and run a three-goal lead.

Ohio Northern attempted to close the gap as they found the back of the net for two more goals, but John Carroll’s intense defense continued to intercept any opportunities for the Polar Bears. . Nonetheless, the Streaks left the third quarter once again in the lead, 10-8.

The fourth quarter contained multiple free-position shots for both teams. It became an alternating score as each team took turns securing goals. With fourteen seconds left in the match, ONU’s Lydia Lehman led the Polar Bears to a one-goal game. As time was running out, John Carroll’s defense remained steady and the Streaks claimed the win 13-12.

Cagney and Kendall Gessner ‘23 clinched four goals each for the Streaks. The two advertised their offensive skills and certainly contributed to the win.

Jill McDonnell ‘27 led the way with her young yet powerful defensive skill. The Hamburg, NY, native claimed the second-highest caused turnovers in program history, knocking in seven for the Streaks.

“There were times where the game was back and forth, but I think that as a team we knew that we had to lock in and play our game and win the small things across the field,” stated Meghan Weiner ‘25.

“I think this season, especially going into OAC play, you can expect us to be a force to be reckoned with,” continued Weiner. “As a team, we have been through some tough games, but I think it has made us stronger mentally and physically to be able to come out on top at the end of the season.”

JCU is set to compete in another OAC matchup against Muskingum University. The Blue and Gold will host the Muskies at Don Shula Stadium at 12 p.m. on Friday, March 29.