The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
The news that keeps us Onward On!
Since 1925
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Tap here to download our app!
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News

2024 MLB Season Preview: standings and award predictions

Aeneas Hines, NFL Beat ReporterMar 28, 2024
Spring+in+the+air+means+MLB+season+is+around+the+corner%2C+with+promises+of+entertainment+and+prime+competition.
Chris Kim, Flickr
Spring in the air means MLB season is around the corner, with promises of entertainment and prime competition.

The Major League Baseball season officially kicks off this Thursday, March 28 in one of the best days of the year, Opening Day. Instead of doing traditional power rankings, The Carroll News decided to simulate the entire 2024 season based on how it could possibly play out. Let’s start with the division standings:

National

East
Braves (100-62)
Phillies (92-70)
Mets (84-78)
Marlins (79-83)
Nationals (69-93)

Central
Cubs (90-72)
Reds (88-74)
Brewers (86-76)
Cardinals (82-80)
Pirates (74-88)

West
Dodgers (105-57)
Diamondbacks (94-68)
Giants (89-73)
Padres (85-77)
Rockies (70-92)

American

East
Orioles (102-60)
Yankees (93-69)
Rays (89-73)
Jays (87-75)
Red sox (78-84)

Central
Twins (89-73)
Royals (83-79)
Guardians (81-81)
Tigers (77-85)
Sox (64-98)

West
Rangers (96-66)
Astros (94-78)
Mariners (91-71)
Angels (78-84)
Oakland (61-101)

NL Seeds:
LAD
Atlanta
Cubs
Arizona
Philly
SF
AL Seeds:
Baltimore
Texas
Minnesota
Houston
Yankees
Seattle

Now that we have the final 12 teams in the 2024 postseason, let’s see who comes out on top.

WC Series

Giants over Cubs
Philly over Arizona
Seattle over Minnesota
Astros over Yankees

Division Series

Orioles over Mariners
Astros over Rangers
Giants over Dodgers
Phillies over Braves

Championship Series

Phillies over Giants
Orioles over Astros

World Series

Phillies over Orioles

Awards Prediction

National
Rookie of the Year: Jackson Chourio, Brewers
Manager of the Year: Craig Counsell, Cubs
Cy Young: Spencer Strider, Braves
MVP: Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves

American
Rookie of the Year: Wyatt Langford, Rangers
Manager of the Year: Brandon Hyde, Orioles
Cy Young: Kevin Gausman, Blue Jays
MVP: Julio Rodriguez, Mariners

While we can only hope my predictions come to fruition, the MLB season guarantees a collection of months that will be entertaining.
Leave a Comment

The Carroll News

The news that keeps us Onward On!
The Carroll News
Lombardo Student Center
1 John Carroll Boulevard
University Heights, OH 44118
© 2024 All comments require approval by The Carroll News before they are posted. All comments require registration by the user and must include the identity of the commentator. All original content published on carrollnews.org is the property of The Carroll News and may not be sold or distributed without express and predetermined permission by The Carroll News. • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

The Carroll News allows comments on articles to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards.
All The Carroll News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *