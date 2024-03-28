2024 MLB Season Preview: standings and award predictions

The Major League Baseball season officially kicks off this Thursday, March 28 in one of the best days of the year, Opening Day. Instead of doing traditional power rankings, The Carroll News decided to simulate the entire 2024 season based on how it could possibly play out. Let’s start with the division standings:

National



East

Braves (100-62)

Phillies (92-70)

Mets (84-78)

Marlins (79-83)

Nationals (69-93)

Central

Cubs (90-72)

Reds (88-74)

Brewers (86-76)

Cardinals (82-80)

Pirates (74-88)

West

Dodgers (105-57)

Diamondbacks (94-68)

Giants (89-73)

Padres (85-77)

Rockies (70-92)

American



East

Orioles (102-60)

Yankees (93-69)

Rays (89-73)

Jays (87-75)

Red sox (78-84)

Central

Twins (89-73)

Royals (83-79)

Guardians (81-81)

Tigers (77-85)

Sox (64-98)

West

Rangers (96-66)

Astros (94-78)

Mariners (91-71)

Angels (78-84)

Oakland (61-101)

NL Seeds:

LAD

Atlanta

Cubs

Arizona

Philly

SF

AL Seeds:

Baltimore

Texas

Minnesota

Houston

Yankees

Seattle

Now that we have the final 12 teams in the 2024 postseason, let’s see who comes out on top.



WC Series

Giants over Cubs

Philly over Arizona

Seattle over Minnesota

Astros over Yankees

Division Series

Orioles over Mariners

Astros over Rangers

Giants over Dodgers

Phillies over Braves

Championship Series

Phillies over Giants

Orioles over Astros

World Series

Phillies over Orioles



Awards Prediction



National

Rookie of the Year: Jackson Chourio, Brewers

Manager of the Year: Craig Counsell, Cubs

Cy Young: Spencer Strider, Braves

MVP: Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves

American

Rookie of the Year: Wyatt Langford, Rangers

Manager of the Year: Brandon Hyde, Orioles

Cy Young: Kevin Gausman, Blue Jays

MVP: Julio Rodriguez, Mariners

While we can only hope my predictions come to fruition, the MLB season guarantees a collection of months that will be entertaining.