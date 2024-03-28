2024 MLB Season Preview: standings and award predictions

The Major League Baseball season officially kicks off this Thursday, March 28 in one of the best days of the year, Opening Day. Instead of doing traditional power rankings, The Carroll News decided to simulate the entire 2024 season based on how it could possibly play out. Let’s start with the division standings:
National
East
Braves (100-62)
Phillies (92-70)
Mets (84-78)
Marlins (79-83)
Nationals (69-93)
Central
Cubs (90-72)
Reds (88-74)
Brewers (86-76)
Cardinals (82-80)
Pirates (74-88)
West
Dodgers (105-57)
Diamondbacks (94-68)
Giants (89-73)
Padres (85-77)
Rockies (70-92)
American
East
Orioles (102-60)
Yankees (93-69)
Rays (89-73)
Jays (87-75)
Red sox (78-84)
Central
Twins (89-73)
Royals (83-79)
Guardians (81-81)
Tigers (77-85)
Sox (64-98)
West
Rangers (96-66)
Astros (94-78)
Mariners (91-71)
Angels (78-84)
Oakland (61-101)
NL Seeds:
LAD
Atlanta
Cubs
Arizona
Philly
SF
AL Seeds:
Baltimore
Texas
Minnesota
Houston
Yankees
Seattle
Now that we have the final 12 teams in the 2024 postseason, let’s see who comes out on top.
WC Series
Giants over Cubs
Philly over Arizona
Seattle over Minnesota
Astros over Yankees
Division Series
Orioles over Mariners
Astros over Rangers
Giants over Dodgers
Phillies over Braves
Championship Series
Phillies over Giants
Orioles over Astros
World Series
Phillies over Orioles
Awards Prediction
National
Rookie of the Year: Jackson Chourio, Brewers
Manager of the Year: Craig Counsell, Cubs
Cy Young: Spencer Strider, Braves
MVP: Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves
American
Rookie of the Year: Wyatt Langford, Rangers
Manager of the Year: Brandon Hyde, Orioles
Cy Young: Kevin Gausman, Blue Jays
MVP: Julio Rodriguez, Mariners
While we can only hope my predictions come to fruition, the MLB season guarantees a collection of months that will be entertaining.