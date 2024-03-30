Letters from Leah: I gave up caffeine, here’s how I’ve been feeling

During spring break, I slowly forced myself to embrace a caffeine-free lifestyle. Of course, there’s tremendous emphasis on the steady portion of my plan, just because I’m a pretty consistent consumer of caffeinated beverages.

I didn’t start this for any particular reason, it was more of a personal test to see how long I could withstand such a lifestyle. To my own surprise, I’m holding up fairly well. Before, I’d say I averaged a cup or two of coffee each day, with roughly three Celsius drinks sprinkled in throughout the week.

In my first week without caffeine, I felt groggy and relied on food to provide me with more energy throughout the day. This may have been a blessing in disguise because I’ve been wanting to find sources of natural energy so eliminating the coffee and Celsius forced me to explore enriching foods that would provide me with an extra boost. So, I mixed a lot of honey, peanut butter and fruits into my diet, using the combinations of sugar and carbohydrates to stay sharp.

Also, I opted to eat more at each meal. Hunger and energy are a combined outcome when it comes to how I function, so gradually increasing the volume of my meals kept me full and happy for longer days at school or at the office.

During week two, I felt the benefits of prioritizing sleep. I assumed that the initial week of being caffeine-free would be difficult, so I welcomed the feelings and excessive tiredness. But, I didn’t have the same mindset going into the second week, so I felt less prepared after some late nights of homework and socializing.

At the halfway point, I made it clear to myself that I would need to get at least seven hours of sleep to capitalize on my waking hours. After incorporating more rest, I felt more energized in the morning.

This week, I feel somewhat acclimated to my caffeine-free regimen. I have noticed that I no longer have sudden bouts of tiredness in the afternoon and that my natural energy can carry me through the day. Still, I miss a hot cup of coffee in the morning, for a few reasons besides just the caffeine, but I know that I can go without it.

Overall, my experience involved additional snacking, more sleep and intentional focus. I have learned the importance of eating good quality food and using sleep as a key rest function. I believe my future still reserves a space for caffeine, but maybe just small amounts each day.

I think I will always have room for specialty lattes and fun beverages that make me happy, but I know that they serve the purpose of just being delicious. For now, I’ll continue the caffeine-free lifestyle and see how it plays out. If you see me at Starbucks in the near future, mind your business.