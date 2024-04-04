The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
The news that keeps us Onward On!
Since 1925
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Tap here to download our app!
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News

Women’s NCAA Final Four Preview: Can Clark keep her foot on the gas?

Bradley Lyons, Professional Sports Beat ReporterApr 4, 2024
Clark+and+the+Hawkeyes+look+to+punch+a+ticket+to+the+NCAA+Tournament+Championship.
John Mac, Wikimedia Commons
Clark and the Hawkeyes look to punch a ticket to the NCAA Tournament Championship.

This weekend, the sports world will be watching the NCAA Women’s Basketball Final Four which will take place in Cleveland, Ohio, at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The tournament has already been thrilling, featuring close games and incredible performances by star players. It has also captured America’s attention, as the Sweet 16 game between Iowa and Colorado was viewed by nearly 7 million fans across the country.

The action will begin this Friday, April 6 at 7:00 when No. 3 seed North Carolina State takes on a number No. 1 seed South Carolina. The Wolfpack will be challenged in this matchup as South Carolina enters the Final Four with an unblemished 36-0 record. The Gamecocks are led by their Hall of Fame head coach, Dawn Staley, who has already won two national championships in her time at South Carolina. South Carolina has also been able to get a lift from their 6 ’7” center, Kamillia Cardoso and from sharpshooting guard, Raven Johnson. However, North Carolina State has some talent of its own. Aziaha James has been able to use her scoring ability to create offense for her teammates to lead the Wolfpack to the Final Four.

The matchup will ultimately come down to whether or not NCState can defend Cardoso and keep her from scoring inside the paint. But even when teams have been able to keep Cardoso in check during the tournament, they have allowed shooters like Raven Johnson to have open looks to shoot. South Carolina will continue its perfect run toward a national championship, or North Carolina State will pull off the most shocking upset of the season.

After the first game concludes, we will see No. 1 seed Iowa takes on No. 3 seed UConn. This game will be a battle between arguably the two best players in the country: Iowa’s Caitlin Clark and UConn’s Paige Bueckers. Both players have helped carry their teams to this moment.

In their thrilling Elite Eight victory over LSU, Clark scored 41 points and made nine three-point shots. Bueckers also shined in UConn’s Elite Eight victory over USC, scoring 28 points and collecting ten rebounds to help the Huskies advance.

While the two stars will undoubtedly impact the outcome of this game, it will ultimately come down to which team can have its role players step up and impact the score. When Iowa has been at its best this season, they have gotten contributions from sharpshooters Gabbie Marshall and Kate Martin and a high volume of rebounds from center Hannah Stueleke. The Huskies also have a strong supporting cast around Bueckers that features Nika Muhl and KK Arnold who have both hit big shots in clutch moments for their team this season. Ultimately, either Clark or Bueckers will come one step closer to cementing their legacies with a national championship, but they will need help from their teammates to do so.

The winners of the two semifinal games will then stay in Cleveland to face off on Sunday, April 7 and the winner will be crowned the national champion. Whether you go downtown to watch the games in person or tune in from home, you will see plenty of fast-paced basketball action at the NCAA Women’s Final Four this weekend.
Leave a Comment

The Carroll News

The news that keeps us Onward On!
The Carroll News
Lombardo Student Center
1 John Carroll Boulevard
University Heights, OH 44118
© 2024 All comments require approval by The Carroll News before they are posted. All comments require registration by the user and must include the identity of the commentator. All original content published on carrollnews.org is the property of The Carroll News and may not be sold or distributed without express and predetermined permission by The Carroll News. • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

The Carroll News allows comments on articles to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards.
All The Carroll News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *