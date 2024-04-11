Historic Wrestlemania weekend comes to a close after an action packed Monday Night Raw

With over 200,000 fans in attendance throughout the weekend at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, history was made.

WrestleMania 40 was one for the ages, involving lots of marquee names like John Cena, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Snoop Dogg. However,the name that had everybody talking was Cody Rhodes, who defeated Roman Reigns in the main event on night two of WrestleMania. Rhodes ended Reigns’ 1,316-day tenure as the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion.

Another world title changed hands in the men’s division to kick off night two. Drew McIntyre did what he set out to do for years now. McIntyre has fought to win a world title in front of fans and he did just that, beating Seth Rollins to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

McIntyre’s long-awaited dream came to be short-lived. An attack from Cm Punk set up a cash-in from “money in the bank” holder, Damian Priest. Priest walked away from WrestleMania bringing another title into the judgment day. He had high gratitude for his first title win.

WrestleMania weekend ended with the dominant reign of one champion coming to an end. It also began with another dominant reign entering an additional chapter. Rhea Ripley kicked off night one by retaining her Women’s World Championship versus “The Man,” Becky Lynch. Ripley has held the title now for 372 days.

Ripley represented the new generation of women’s superstars this past weekend while retaining her title. Also, Bayley showed that The Four Horsewomen can still make an impact. She captured the WWE Women’s Championship in the co-main event of night two after defeating IYO Sky.

The raw after WrestleMania was a perfect compliment to the weekend. It started with “The Rock” interrupting Cody’s Rhodes promo. He could’ve planted seeds for the two to cross paths in the future. He told Rhodes, “Your story with Roman Reigns is over… but our story has just begun.”

Rhea Ripley was attacked backstage, by a familiar foe, Liv Morgan. Ripley sidelined her for six months back in July of 2023. It looks like Morgan is ready to claim her revenge.

John Cena made an appearance where he picked up a tag team victory alongside R-Truth and The Miz.

The show ended with a bang. The main event was a fatal four-way match to determine the number one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship.