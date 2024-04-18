Letters from Leah: The art of being present

Byline: Leah Harrigan, Sports Editor

“Hustle culture” pulls us away from the art of being present: taking in our surroundings and allowing life to play out. It’s no one’s fault that society has embraced the “grind.” All this means is that we must actively fight to be present and we have to take additional time to accept where we are.

However, being direct with your actions of remaining present can be difficult. It requires a sense of peace that is only found deep within ourselves. It takes practice, it calls for “doing the work,” but it is far from impossible.

I’ve practiced this “art” form for a few years now, so here are a few key points that will assist you in aligning your practice with the current moment:

Release Control



The innate sense that we need to have control is A significant reason why it can be difficult to live in the current moment In reality, what we can control is our response to certain moments. We truly have no say in how events unfold, or what decisions other people make. The sole portion of control is based on how we react. So, the next time you feel the urge to command an outcome that isn’t a direct extension of your action, take a brief pause. The moment will pass and you will learn to respond with grace and peace when you understand that you can only dictate how you reply.

The “Let Them Theory”



My life changed once I adopted this mindset. The “Let Them Theory” inherently plays off the idea of releasing control. The specific attitude simply suggests that people will behave how they please, so why not let them do so? In reality, we have no control over the actions of others. So, if you don’t receive a text back from a special someone, let them. If a date flakes on you, let them go without you. Of course, this practice isn’t a “one size fits all” theory. In other words, don’t avoid meaningful conversations and enriching relationships because of this. Use this practice with a sense of clear judgment. Its use is for your own peace. Apply it as fit, after all, being present and preventing the urge to control emotions is an art form.

Each Moment is a Learning Experience



Sometimes, it can be difficult to maintain a present state of mind when the future is looming and the past continues to infiltrate your mind. But, I think it’s always important to remind yourself that each moment, past, present or future, is a learning experience. Humans are built to make mistakes, so take each past blunder as an opportunity to grow, embrace the present moment for what it is in the most basic form and let yourself feel excited by the uncertainty of the future. Once you understand that each moment is provided for your own benefit, you realize that your capabilities are endless.

Being present is truly a form of art. For one, it requires effort and practice. But, once executed, it can be beautiful.