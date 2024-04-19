Scheffler secures the Master’s crown for the second time in two years

Each April, a golf tournament like no other is played The world gives its undivided attention to the majestic Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, GA and the planet’s best golfers compete to take home not only $3.6 million in first-place prize money or the heralded and iconic green jacket, but the respect and prestige of fellow golfers and captivated fans worldwide. This is, of course, The Masters.

The Masters, first played in 1934, prides itself on tradition, prestige and exclusivity. It’s renowned for its meticulous course conditions, attention to detail and being the most demanding test golf has to offer. It has always been exceptionally special for golf fans, but with the recent emergence of the Saudi-backed LIV tour, taking away some of the best golfers in the world for a majority of tournaments, the majors become even more dramatic and showstopping. Well-known Talents like Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Tyrell Hatton and Cam Smith, cross over to play with PGA golfers, which makes the spectacle even more entertaining.

The story of the tournament was about tough conditions. Winds up to 43 mph made for a wild second round on Friday, as shooting low was deemed difficult all tournament. A funny sight was Xander Schaffuele’s wide trousers whipping in the wind so hard the mic picked up the sound.

Ultimately, the winner and green jacket recipient was the legend in the making, the chef, Scottie Scheffler. Scheffler shot minus 11 and tore through the course with his precise ball striking, consistently hitting greens in regulation and getting up and down. This is his second green jacket in the last three years, previously winning the tournament in 2022. He was the odds-on favorite coming in and is currently the number one golfer in the PGA based on the World Golf Ranking. Scheffler won the Players Championship for the last two years and every golf enthusiast has the same feeling–This will not be his last major.

In second place was wunderkind Ludvig Aberg. The 24-year-old phenom has only been a pro golfer for ten months. He left Texas Tech last summer as the World No.1 amateur golfer and now he places at his first major and wins $2.16 million in prize money. Fourth place was a three-way tie between familiar names Collin Morikawa, Max Homa and the Englishman Tommy Fleetwood. Tied for sixth place was the round one solo leader Bryson DeChambeau. The polarizing golfer, known for his long drives and innovative equipment, had 3D-printed irons that only got approved a week before the tournament, placing him at the forefront of technological advancement in golf.

Golf’s most prestigious tournament and the excitement and buzz, are both far from over. They continue to reverberate throughout the golfing world and beyond.