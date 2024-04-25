Cavs show promising performances in opening playoff games

The Cavs’ 2024 playoff run has gotten off to an electric start. The squad has started their first-round series against the Orlando Magic with two commanding wins.

The Cavs came into this year’s playoffs looking to take a step forward after last year’s disappointing first-round exit against the New York Knicks. When the Cavs lost that series, they were criticized for a lack of physicality and will to win.

However, that script has been flipped in the first two games of this year’s run. This time, the Cavs have been the more physical team, as they outrebounded the Magic in games one and two of the series. Additionally, the Magic did not lead for any point during the entirety of the series’ first two games.

Both wins were a result of the Cavs getting a lift from their leader, Donovan Mitchell. Despite battling a knee injury most of the regular season, Mitchell has come into the playoffs strong. He scored 23 points in game one and followed it with 30 points in game two. Mitchell’s ability to hit difficult three-pointers and create shots for himself has helped lead his team to victory.

While it was expected that Mitchell would be the Cavs’ star performer, it remained to be seen how his counterparts would perform. After last year’s series loss to the Knicks, Cavs center Jarrett Allen was criticized by pundits for poor performances. Allen himself even said “the lights were too bright” for him.

However, this time around, the lights have certainly not been too bright for Jarrett Allen. He has been able to get critical offensive rebounds to keep possessions alive and catch alley-oops for electrifying dunks. Allen also had a different tone after his 20 rebound performance in Game two, saying, “As long as we play like this, I feel like we can take anybody on…the real series starts now.”

Along with Allen, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley have significantly impacted the Cavs’ victories. Garland has been able to complement Donovan Mitchell in the backcourt by playing the role of point guard so that Mitchell can play off the ball and come off screens to have open looks to shoot. Mobley has also hit six three-pointers so far in this series. Mobley has not been historically known to be a three-point shooter but has been able to expand his range against the Magic.

Despite winning the first two games in front of a rocking home crowd, the Cavs will now travel to Orlando for Games three and four of the series. While the Magic have struggled in the first two games of this playoff series, they split their four games against the Cavs in the regular season and will be looking to defend their home court.