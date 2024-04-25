Softball earns senior day victory against Marietta

John Carroll University’s softball team honored their seniors on April 20, with a victory against the Marietta Pioneers right in University Heights. Gabby Hougan ‘24, Serena Paterno ‘24 and Danielle Orendi ‘24 have impacted the JCU softball program tremendously during their last four years at John Carroll. The three leaders on the squad celebrated their day with a well-deserved win in the second game of the day, 10-2, in six innings.

The Pioneers currently sit in the No.7 slot in the Ohio Athletic Conference standings. John Carroll is placed behind Marietta in the No. 10 spot, yet came out on top to end Saturday victoriously.

The Blue Streaks started the first inning locking in on defense, snagging three outs right in a row. JCU’s top-of-the-lineup could not string any hits when it was time to rally on offense, resulting in a scoreless first inning.

The second inning was when John Carroll found their momentum. The Pioneers claimed three hits and two runs against the freshman pitcher, Kristin Dems ‘27. JCU responded and did not fail to keep the motivation rolling. The Blue Streaks were determined to keep themselves in the game and certainly established a spark on offense.

Melissa Smith ‘26 started it off for JCU and singled right to Marietta’s pitcher to snag first base. Hougan continued the contact momentum, ripping a single to right field. Lexie Genovese ‘25 stepped up to the plate and hit a single to right field as well, loading the bases for John Carroll.

As Paterno approached the plate, the Kentucky native had the chance to knock in RBI’s and put John Carroll in the lead. With a 2-2 count on the senior, Paterno blasted a bomb over the left field’s fence and claimed a grand slam for the Streaks. Paterno’s hit placed JCU in the lead 4-2 and the Blue Streaks did not stop there.

“Hitting the grand slam is a moment I’ll never forget,” started Paterno.“I had been struggling at the plate earlier in the day so it felt great to be able to help produce some runs for the team and it wouldn’t have been possible without Mel, Gabby and Lexie being able to get on in front of me.”

The sixth inning was another exciting one for John Carroll. Kendall Trunzo ‘25 began the offensive rally once again as she put out a double to center field. Elaina Rodriguez ‘26, Kaylyn Odelli ‘25 and Smith all contributed to the offensive work JCU was putting in, continuing to rip line drives and knock in more runs. Freshman Isa Crespo ‘27 ended the game for the Streaks after hooking a single in right field to score two more runs.

It was a successful Saturday as John Carroll went home to celebrate a mercy over the Pioneers.