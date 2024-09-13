Patterson’s Path: My 21st birthday

Michael Patterson celebrates his 21st birthday with his girlfriend.

My birthday is officially over and I’d like to say, it feels amazing to be legal! The idea of being “legal” at 18 is nice, but are you truly “legal” if you can’t drink legally?

Me and my girlfriend, Khyla Hemphill, have made it a tradition to travel and celebrate our birthdays together. With my birthday being Sept. 5 and her’s being Sept. 9, it would be wasteful to not use that time to celebrate!

Last year we traveled down to Columbus, and had so much fun. This year, we went up to Detroit.. This year’s trip started on my birthday. I stopped home and saw my family and picked up my chocolate cake from my mother, Robin Patterson. Apparently, your birthday isn’t legit without a cake.

“Don’t you want to be legal…you can’t have a birthday without a cake,” she said

I am glad that Detroit humbled me only thirty minutes after arriving. I forgot that bad situations can happen to you on your birthday. Luckily for me and Khyla, there are much worse things that can happen besides getting a flat tire.

“Well that’s a way to start our trip,” said Hemphill after the tire went flat.

Just as I was looking for my AAA card, a man named Bill pulled over and put my spare tire on. Hopefully, I am the only person in history who has been three hours away from home, driving on a spare for two days straight.

The fun began that night, we went to Ford Wyoming Drive in Dearborn, MI. It was both of our first times seeing a drive-in movie. We watched “Afraid,” and I can definitely say I would recommend you watch it, especially if you love suspenseful dramas. Now if you don’t like movies that involve evil-talking technology that can be overbearing, maybe not.

The next day consisted of us riding scooters around Belle Isle Park. It had so many nice attractions including lakes that were actually a pure blue. Such a hard thing to find in Cleveland. There were several beautiful gardens to look at and many nice picnic areas.

We also went to C.J. Barrymore’s amusement center, another place we’ve never been. They had a cool drop tower. As soon as we dropped down she squeezed me so tight, I didn’t know she could squeeze so tightly. We got on a few more rides, including the Ferris wheel where we took pictures. That was the last of our activities, unless you count getting a tire replaced as an activity.

My first few days as a twenty one year-old are behind me and I have to say, I enjoyed myself. I do wish that people called you everyday, harping praise and asking for your Cash App. I’m just glad that I got to make new memories with the person I love. Until next year!