Blizzard Bash returns: JCU students right hunger with music

CLEVELAND– John Carroll University students are taking bold action to address hunger in Northeast Ohio through the highly anticipated return of “Blizzard Bash,” an annual charity concert series. This year’s event, scheduled for Feb. 8, 2025 at the Beachland Tavern, aims to surpass last year’s milestone of donating over 12,000 meals to The Hunger Network of Greater Cleveland.

“Hunger doesn’t end in December; the time of giving is truly year-round,” said Zachary ‘DJ Z13’ Sinutko, lead organizer of Blizzard Bash and events director for WJCU 88.7 FM. “Last year was amazing, but there is more work to be done, and I know we can break the record.”

Blizzard Bash is organized and presented by WJCU 88.7 FM, JCU’s student-run radio station, with support from student leaders and community partners.

A Night of Impact Through Music

The full lineup for this year’s Blizzard Bash will be announced in the coming days on social media. The sponsors include Crown Royal, Mission BBQ and the Lakewood/Beachwood Truck Park. Thisyear’s event is poised to make an even greater impact.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025

Time: Doors open at 7 p.m.

Location: Beachland Tavern, Cleveland, Ohio.

Tickets: $10 suggested donation at the door

The event will be hosted by student-led radio programs NEO Rocks and 808s & Mixtapes, flagship shows on WJCU. Guinness World Record holder Sinutko (Troy, MI) will join co-hosts Emily Davala (Canton, OH) and Jayden Beddingfield (Cleveland, OH) in organizing this year’s concert. Additionally, University Heights Civic Award winners Jason Patrick Meyers and Eric Simna, creators of Blizzard Bash, will return as presenters.

How to Support Blizzard Bash

The Hunger Network operates over 70 hunger centers in the Cleveland area, providing food and supplies to those in need. Every $25 donation to Blizzard Bash helps provide approximately 75 meals. Use this link to donate and support the event: https://give.hungernetwork.org/blizzardbash.

For more information about Blizzard Bash, WJCU 88.7 FM, or The Hunger Network, please contactSinutko at (248) 701-5118 or

[email protected]