Winter cold can’t stop Student Government

The winter weather of Northeast Ohio did not stop the John Carroll University Student Government as about half of the members attended the meeting via Zoom Tuesday evening. Much of the meeting discussed the advisory committees and what goes into each one.

The Senate resolution (APT)01-S25 appointed each member of Student Government to one of two prospective committees, the Academic Affairs and Student Affairs Committee.For the Academic Affairs Committee, Abigail Walker ’27 and Quincy Unger ’28 will serve as co-chairs and . Senators Luke Kirchberger ’27 and Leila Yamak ’28 will oversee the Student Affairs Committee.

President Ryan Moore ’26 states, “Academic Affairs is anything related to academics. It’s a very broad committee. Enrollment is part of academics. It is a very long-term committee in which Abby [Walker] is excellent as a co-chair. A lot of events from them tend to be popular such as ‘Coffee with a Cop.’”

Senators that were appointed to the committee are: Lauren Hoffman ’25, Veronica Mekhel ’25, Emma Perdziak ’26, Laura Rutger ’26, Emarie Grange ’26, Anna Cantella ’26, Alex Harb ’26, Carson Essad ’27, Zak Shinnawi ’28 and Elliot Losh ’28.

“The Student Affairs Committee is more focused on the liaisons that go out to make change. For example, Luke [Kirchberger] is the dining liaison, so that is why you see the nametags on all of the workers. When you walk into the cafeteria, there are all of the dining options in each section. Sydney [Lockley] is our Res Life liaison,” said Mike Noonan ’26, vice president of Student Government. Nametags. The nametags were an idea from Kirchberger to have students make connections with the dining hall employees.

Senators Isidora Djukic ’25, Tyler Capron ’25, Riley Voelker ’25, Grace Lucci ’26, Teodora Stroia ’27, Brigid Brennan ’27, Olivia Poghen ’27, Noah Banner ’28 and Liv Ziccardi ’28, will serve as committee members of the Student Affairs Committee.

Another topic that was discussed at the meeting was office hours for club and organization leaders. According to Chad Harpster ‘26, “Times are still unsure, but it will be determined soon.”