Schott Dining Hall Re-Opens For Indoor Dining

Only+two+people+are+allowed+to+sit+at+each+table%2C+and+this+Plexiglass+divider+remains+between+them.+The+small+blue+card+on+the+table+displays+a+%E2%80%9CClean%E2%80%9D+and+%E2%80%9CDirty%E2%80%9D+side+that+shows+if+a+table+has+been+sanitized+since+last+use.+%0A%28Photo+by+Aiden+Keenan%29.+%0A

Only two people are allowed to sit at each table, and this Plexiglass divider remains between them. The small blue card on the table displays a “Clean” and “Dirty” side that shows if a table has been sanitized since last use. (Photo by Aiden Keenan).

Aiden Keenan
February 7, 2021

Schott Dining Hall re-opened for indoor dining on Monday, Feb. 1. Students no longer need to carry their food back to their residence halls. Safety protocols are still in place, including distancing and Plexiglass dividers on tables.

 

This traffic light was installed outside of the entrance to the dining hall to inform students of the current capacity of indoor dining. (Photo by Aiden Keenan).
Using the Campus Clear app, students report any existing symptoms that may prevent them from visiting campus. They must show an all clear screen to be allowed into the dining hall.
(Photo by Aiden Keenan).
Only two people are allowed to sit at each table, and this Plexiglass divider remains between them. The small blue card on the table displays a “Clean” and “Dirty” side that shows if a table has been sanitized since last use.
(Photo by Aiden Keenan).
In a space that used to be filled with tables and chairs, only a few tables remain. A dining hall employee reported that the capacity is only a few hundred people, compared to the higher capacity it used to have.
(Photo by Aiden Keenan).