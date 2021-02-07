Schott Dining Hall Re-Opens For Indoor Dining

Only two people are allowed to sit at each table, and this Plexiglass divider remains between them. The small blue card on the table displays a “Clean” and “Dirty” side that shows if a table has been sanitized since last use.
(Photo by Aiden Keenan).
Schott Dining Hall re-opened for indoor dining on Monday, Feb. 1. Students no longer need to carry their food back to their residence halls. Safety protocols are still in place, including distancing and Plexiglass dividers on tables.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.