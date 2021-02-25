Women’s Basketball Senior Night Game

Pictured+are+the+six+graduating+women+on+the+team.+Each+player+was+given+a+yellow+rose+to+commemorate+her+time+on+the+team.+From+left+to+right%2C+Stephanie+Labas%2C+Nicole+Heffington%2C+Gabrielle+Gevaudan%2C+Sarah+Sprecher%2C+Abby+Adler%2C+and+Dani+Carlson.%0A%28Photo+from+Carmen+Ferrante%29.%0A

Pictured are the six graduating women on the team. Each player was given a yellow rose to commemorate her time on the team. From left to right, Stephanie Labas, Nicole Heffington, Gabrielle Gevaudan, Sarah Sprecher, Abby Adler, and Dani Carlson. (Photo from Carmen Ferrante).

Aiden Keenan
February 25, 2021

Sports are back at JCU! The women’s basketball team had their senior night on Saturday, Feb. 20, to honor their graduating athletes. Six players are graduating this year, and the team ended the night with a 88-52 win over Muskingum University.

 

Posters were made for each student and hung on the stairs entering into the Tony DeCarlo Varsity Gym. (Photo from Carmen Ferrante).
Pictured are the six graduating women on the team. Each player was given a yellow rose to commemorate her time on the team. From left to right, Stephanie Labas, Nicole Heffington, Gabrielle Gevaudan, Sarah Sprecher, Abby Adler, and Dani Carlson.
(Photo from Carmen Ferrante).
Jaylen Hoffmann ‘23 dribbles across halfcourt.
(Photo from Carmen Ferrante).
Gabrielle Gevaudan ‘21 shoots and scores over a Muskingum defender.
(Photo from Carmen Ferrante).
The JCU women’s basketball team huddles together to discuss the game.
(Photo from Carmen Ferrante).