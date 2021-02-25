Women’s Basketball Senior Night Game

Pictured are the six graduating women on the team. Each player was given a yellow rose to commemorate her time on the team. From left to right, Stephanie Labas, Nicole Heffington, Gabrielle Gevaudan, Sarah Sprecher, Abby Adler, and Dani Carlson.
(Photo from Carmen Ferrante).
Sports are back at JCU! The women’s basketball team had their senior night on Saturday, Feb. 20, to honor their graduating athletes. Six players are graduating this year, and the team ended the night with a 88-52 win over Muskingum University.
