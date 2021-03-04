Acting U.S. Capitol Police Chief Warns of Looming Threats

In this Feb. 2, 2021 file photo, acting U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman pays respects to U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

The riot at the Capitol shocked millions of U.S. citizens on Jan. 6, but now there is a bone-chilling threat circling the country. Some militia groups have threatened to bomb the Capitol when President Joe Biden gives his State of the Union speech.

Acting U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman told the House Appropriations subcommittee on Feb. 25 that a razor wire perimeter has been set, heavily armed security officers are stationed at the Capitol as well as some of the Congress members’ houses and that counter-surveillance agents are being sent “to the Ellipse just south of the White House, where President Donald Trump was holding his rally on the morning of Jan. 6.”

Pittman told Congress, “We know that members of the militia groups that were present on Jan. 6 have stated their desires that they want to blow up the Capitol and kill as many members as possible with a direct nexus to the State of the Union, which we know that date has not been identified.”

NBC News reported that Pittman’s department knew about the threats for the previous attack, however, their intelligence collected before the attack led them to believe that the threats were not credible.

According to ABC7, a Chicago ABC affiliate, there are still at least 250 suspects from the original Capitol attack who have yet to be apprehended. Federal agents have been distributing pictures of unknown men and women who were seen in or around the Capitol, though the FBI has arrested 250 people who are now facing charges.

“We know that the insurrectionists that attacked the Capitol weren’t only interested in attacking members of Congress and officers,” Pittman explained.

Researchers belonging to a Program on Extremism at George Washington University have found that 215 men and 35 women have cases against them, and the average age of the Capitol attackers caught is 39 years old. They also found that the people who were arrested have come from all over the country, not just D.C.

Pittman said, “They wanted to send a symbolic message to the nation as to who is in charge of that legislative process.”

The Washington Post reported that other law enforcement agencies have yet to corroborate these new threats, but precautions are being taken nonetheless.

The date of the State of the Union address is still to be determined to ensure the safety of the Capitol.