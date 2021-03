Westin Fishel ’22 and Christian Litwinowicz ’22 pose with their t-shirts and customized license plates in the atrium of the Student Center. (Photo courtesy of Emma Kosicek ‘23).

The Student Union Programming Board hosted its semesterly Streak The Center event on Feb. 26. Following COVID-19 protocols, 100 students were invited every hour into the Student Center for activities like creating customized license plates, bingo and laser tag. Food trucks from local vendors also visited campus to feed hungry students.