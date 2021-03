A flag with Campus Ministry’s central motto for immersion experiences, “Faith That Does Justice,” hangs on the Mexican side of the border wall. (Photo courtesy of Ray Flannery ‘22).

Students can now apply for immersion experiences that will take place in Jan. 2022, according to Inside JCU. During the 2019-20 academic year, Ray Flannery ‘22 joined Campus Ministry on its immersion trip to El Salvador and the U.S.-Mexico border. This immersion gave students the opportunity to learn about the experiences of migrants and how JCU students can work for justice.