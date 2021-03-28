A look inside a Carroll News deadline night

Aiden Keenan, Photo Editor March 28, 2021
Every week, The Carroll News staff is hard at work bringing hard-hitting stories to the John Carroll community. The inside of the office is typically bustling with students at all hours of the night, particularly on Mondays and Tuesdays, which are deadline nights, but this year definitely looks different as a result of the pandemic. Many staffers join in on Zoom, but some editors are still in-person every week.
This wall, decorated with photos of the US Capitol, the late Tim Russert and John Carroll’s logo, greets editors when they walk in. (Photo by Aiden Keenan).
The Code of Ethics and common editing symbols are pinned on the corkboard. (Photo by Aiden Keenan).
Editor-in-Chief Sophia Maltese assists Opinion Editor TJ Lindstrom with editing a column. (Photo by Aiden Keenan).
This desk is frequently used by Kyle Kelly, sports editor. This shirt honors the late Chris Wenzler, former director of Sports Information. (Photo by Aiden Keenan).
Managing Editor Josie Schuman, left, sits with Editor-in-Chief Sophia Maltese as they work together on editing stories for publication. (Photo by Aiden Keenan).
This cart used to take a weekly adventure around campus with printed copies of the paper. Each week, the news staff would deliver roughly 1,000 copies of the paper around campus. This year, as a result of the pandemic, the paper went completely online. (Photo by Aiden Keenan).
An abandoned stack of old newspapers from 2020 sits undelivered, next to a filing cabinet in the newsroom. (Photo by Aiden Keenan).
Other editors participate remotely on Zoom each week. The faculty advisor, Dr. B, is pictured here with Managing Editor Josie Schuman and Editor-in-Chief Sophia Maltese in the office and Campus Editor Rachel Scully joining remotely. (Photo courtesy of Josie Schuman).
