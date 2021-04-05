“Garbage Fire” performed by students

Aiden Keenan, Photo Editor
April 5, 2021

“Garbage Fire,” an original play written by Jack Connelly ‘20, was performed March 26-28 in Marinello Little Theatre. This show was the first in-person theater production on campus since last year. Evelyn Lindrose ‘21 directed the show alongside Connelly. Though the audience watched on Zoom, actors were live on stage. 

Lindrose said, “Essentially, the show is an absurdist comedy about two office workers realizing how unhappy they are in their 9-5 office jobs. The two stumble upon a garbage can on fire that inspires them to change their outlooks on life completely.”

 

Lindrose and Connelly pose behind the illuminated trash can in the middle of the simple set.
(Photo courtesy of Evelyn Lindrose ‘21).
Jack Giba ‘22 sits on the stage, adjusting his costume while looking at the “garbage fire.”
(Photo courtesy of Evelyn Lindrose ‘21).
Annie Walsh ‘23 sits behind the table within the small kitchen nook area of the set.
(Photo courtesy of Evelyn Lindrose ‘21).
(Photo courtesy of Evelyn Lindrose ‘21).
The three actors pose together onstage. According to Lindrose, the transparent masks were specifically purchased for the show to allow the audience to see the actors speaking more clearly.
(Photo courtesy of Evelyn Lindrose ‘21).