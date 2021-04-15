A look inside Grasselli Tower

A view of Grasselli Library from a window on the south side of the Admin building.
(Photo by Aiden Keenan ‘22).
Aiden Keenan, Photo Editor April 15, 2021
Grasselli Tower, one of John Carroll’s most iconic landmarks, stands tall from the center of the Administration building. Students joke about climbing to the top of Grasselli Tower, as one of the most recognizable spots on campus. In April 2021, The Carroll News received permission to visit some parts of the clocktower for this photo story
A dusty breaker box sits in the dark fourth floor of the Admin building. (Photo by Aiden Keenan ‘22).
Pipes, ladders, air filters and other miscellaneous items have been abandoned in the dark. (Photo by Aiden Keenan ‘22).
Campion Hall is seen across campus from the fourth floor of Admin, framed by the window over the Kulas Auditorium roof. (Photo by Aiden Keenan ‘22).
A view of Grasselli Library from a window on the south side of the Admin building. (Photo by Aiden Keenan ‘22).
Years ago, WJCU broadcasted from the top of the clocktower. Today, the rooms are full of abandoned audio equipment, CDs and records. A shelf full of records from the 1900s is seen here. (Photo by Aiden Keenan ‘22).
A WJCU poster rests against a window near the record shelf. (Photo by Aiden Keenan ‘22).
Dolan Center for Science and Technology is seen from the south window of the clocktower. (Photo by Aiden Keenan ‘22).
We were unable to visit the top of the clocktower, but a spiral staircase entices visitors behind this locked gate. (Photo by Aiden Keenan ‘22).
