Greek Week at JCU

Most events were outdoors or virtual this year, but students remain optimistic for next year. Cullen reports that students still remained in high spirits to see one another and enjoy time together. (Photo courtesy of Demitri Cullen ‘21).

The Fraternity and Sorority Life Office hosted its annual Greek Week April 18-24 with the theme of “In Aspen.” Typically culminating in a large lip-sync performance in Kulas Auditorium, this semester’s Greek Week will conclude in an outdoor showing of pre-recorded videos from each of JCU’s three fraternities and five sororities. Throughout the week, students participated in outdoor games, online bingo and an outdoor cookout in the Keller Commons.