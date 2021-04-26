Greek Week at JCU

Aiden Keenan, Photo Editor
April 26, 2021

The Fraternity and Sorority Life Office hosted its annual Greek Week April 18-24 with the theme of “In Aspen.” Typically culminating in a large lip-sync performance in Kulas Auditorium, this semester’s Greek Week will conclude in an outdoor showing of pre-recorded videos from each of JCU’s three fraternities and five sororities. Throughout the week, students participated in outdoor games, online bingo and an outdoor cookout in the Keller Commons.

 

Students walk into a tent in the Keller Commons as others play spikeball outside of Pacelli Hall.
(Photo courtesy of Demitri Cullen ‘21).
Once inside the tent, students received a hot dog, chips and a drink. Co-chair of Greek Week, Demitri Cullen, reported that roughly 75 students registered for the event beforehand, but even more showed up.
(Photo courtesy of Demitri Cullen ‘21).
Students participated in kickball, volleyball and other outdoor games. Above, men of Sigma Phi Epsilon pose for a photograph.
(Photo courtesy of Maria Ambrose ‘21).
Spikeball and cornhole were available for students to play during the cookout.
(Photo courtesy of Demitri Cullen ‘21).
The men of Beta Theta Pi pose on the Hamlin Quad in between outdoor games.
(Photo courtesy of Maria Ambrose ‘21).
Members of Delta Tau Delta pose around “The Lion,” a statue outside of Pacelli Hall.
(Photo courtesy of Demitri Cullen ‘21).
Most events were outdoors or virtual this year, but students remain optimistic for next year. Cullen reports that students still remained in high spirits to see one another and enjoy time together.
