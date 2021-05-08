JCU spring 2021 in review

The John Carroll University sign outside of Dolan Science Center helps students take distanced, masked photos. Above, Aiden Keenan ‘22, Rachel Scully ‘21, Ray Flannery ‘22, and Matt Meyer ‘22 pose on the sign on a January evening. (Photo by Aiden Keenan ‘22).

This semester has undoubtedly been a unique experience, marked by socially-distanced classes, online meetings and a transition back to on-campus learning. Though it is easy for individuals to become discouraged with a sense of stagnation or isolation, a macro-level approach helps us realize the growth and change that occurs, even over the period of 16 weeks. Through individually-packaged foods, multiple randomly-selected COVID-19 tests and socially-distanced and masked gatherings, JCU was able to welcome students back to a relatively normal semester.