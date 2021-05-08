JCU spring 2021 in review

The John Carroll University sign outside of Dolan Science Center helps students take distanced, masked photos. Above, Aiden Keenan ‘22, Rachel Scully ‘21, Ray Flannery ‘22, and Matt Meyer ‘22 pose on the sign on a January evening. (Photo by Aiden Keenan ‘22).

Aiden Keenan, Photo Editor
May 8, 2021

This semester has undoubtedly been a unique experience, marked by socially-distanced classes, online meetings and a transition back to on-campus learning. Though it is easy for individuals to become discouraged with a sense of stagnation or isolation, a macro-level approach helps us realize the growth and change that occurs, even over the period of 16 weeks. Through individually-packaged foods, multiple randomly-selected COVID-19 tests and socially-distanced and masked gatherings, JCU was able to welcome students back to a relatively normal semester.

 

After 10 months away from campus, students were welcomed with two rapid COVID-19 tests with chairs placed six feet apart from one another. After receiving their first test for the week, students were allowed to bring two visitors with them to move into their residence halls.
(Photo by Aiden Keenan ‘22).
(Photo by Aiden Keenan ‘22).
In late January, the newly-elected student government was inaugurated and honored with Parkhurst-catered foods in the Dolan Reading Room. Though one example is pictured here, all student events that provided foods were required to have them individually packaged.
(Photo by Aiden Keenan ‘22).
No semester is complete without a photo of the St. Ignatius statue. Here, Ignatius kneels alone with his sword on a cold late-January evening.
(Photo by Aiden Keenan ‘22).
Once the weather got warmer, students went outside to gather with friends and enjoy the campus. Flowers bloomed, the grass got greener and the sun came out.
(Photo by Aiden Keenan ‘22).
A tree with pink and white flowers frames the tower at Gesu Church. As we have seen flowers bloom, so have students experienced personal growth throughout the semester. Through this difficult and strange semester, students prevailed, worked hard and saw great changes to themselves and the University. Onward On, JCU. Onward On.
(Photo by Aiden Keenan ‘22).