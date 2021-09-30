John Carroll Ranked No. 2 among the Best Regional Universities in Midwest

John Carroll University was once again ranked No. 2 among Best Regional Universities in the Midwest for the 2022 academic year as reported by the U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges Ranking.

The U.S News and World Report has been providing best college educational rankings since 1983 and John Carroll University once again reclaimed its spot as this was an honor also received for the 2021 rankings.

“An education from John Carroll equips our students to be smart, nimble, versatile and ethical so they can land the first job and then progress to the best job,” John Carroll University President Alan Miciak told The Carroll News. “This recognition from U.S. News & World Report is a reflection of the work our faculty and staff do to prepare our students for the future and their work in the world. Every year, we hear directly from employers that John Carroll University graduates are ready to engage and lead in an evolving job market.”

The University is ranked nationally for both its undergraduate business program and computer science program.

“The Boler College stakeholders are honored by our contribution in helping the University attain the number two ranking,” said Associate Professor of Economics Andrew Welki. “While our business ranking is validating, our goal is to be even better. Boler remains committed to offer students transformative experiences that put our students on pathways to inspired futures.”

Also, John Carroll’s Department Chair of Mathematics, Computer Science, and Data Science, Barbara D’Ambrosia elaborates on the success of Computer Science students post-JCU. “Students who graduate from JCU with a computer science degree have fundamental programming skills that prepare them to adapt to new technologies in the workplace, and job placement for Computer Science graduates is very good,” D’Ambrosia told The Carroll News.

“As a student, I feel great pride about John Carroll’s ranking of number two in the Midwest. It shows the University’s commitment to furthering students’ intellectual development” said Krystal Shaw ‘23.

The University is also ranked No. 4 for Best Undergraduate Teaching among Regional Universities (ranked first in Ohio) and No. 22 for Best Value.