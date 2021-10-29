The John Carroll counseling center has been relocated for the 2021-2022 school year

The John Carroll counseling center has a new location for the school year, but the move is only temporary.

The John Carroll University Counseling Center has temporarily changed locations for the 2021-2022 school year. The Counseling Center was relocated due to the tennis court renovations, which expanded into the previous Counseling Center building. It is now located in the garden level of Pacelli which is one of the freshmen residence halls. It can be easily accessed from Paceilli’s east side entrance where the Counseling Center sign is displayed to the left of the door.

The Counseling Center is actively on track to be relocated again to the garden level of Dolan Hall in July of 2022. By that time, Dolan Hall will be newly renovated, and the Counseling Center will be permanently stationed there.

The mission of the John Carroll University Counseling Center is to “foster the growth of students within the context of the whole person; enhancing their emotional, spiritual, intellectual, and social development in order to facilitate the achievement of their academic and personal goals.”

The Counseling Center’s staff works to actively create a safe place where students can receive help for anything and everything they may be experiencing. As soon as you step inside the door to the Counseling Center, you immediately enter a judgement free zone. Every student is provided with services regardless of race, ethnicity, national origin, religious or spiritual beliefs, gender, sexual orientation, physical and mental abilities or socio-economic status.

Some of the services provided by the counselling center include individual counselling, psychiatry, crisis/emergency services, consultation services, off-campus referrals, educational workshops and self-help resources. Anything that may be discussed during any of these services will remain confidential.

Issues that are commonly addressed in counseling include personal issues such as stress, anxiety, depression, guilt, etc., relationship issues, development issues, identity issues and academic concerns. All students are welcome to visit the counseling for any service; there are no feelings or problems that are too small or not important enough.

The Counseling Center is open Monday-Friday from 8:30-5:00 pm, and they are closed on weekends and holidays. After only virtual appointments during the 2020 school year, the Counseling Center is now offering both virtual appointments and in-person appointments with masks required. Appointments can be made by contacting the Counseling Center at 216-397-4283 or [email protected]. They can also be found on Instagram and Twitter @JCU_UCC.