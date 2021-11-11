John Carroll Football drops a heartbreaker in overtime

John Carroll Freshman Evan McVay earlier this season. On Saturday, Nov. 6, McVay recorded 100 rushing yards and caught seven passes for 78 yards against Heidelberg.

Despite an explosive outing from running back Evan McVay ’25 and lockdown defense in the fourth quarter, John Carroll University Football was unable to complete the comeback in an Ohio Athletic Conference battle against Heidleberg, suffering a 27-21 loss in overtime.

The Blue Streaks traveled to Tiffin, Ohio on Saturday, Nov. 6, in a game that could determine who’s in and who’s out of the NCAA tournament. Both teams came into the duel at 6-2, with John Carroll on a five-game winning streak.

But the momentum came to a quick halt, as the Student Princes took a 7-0 lead off a 10-yard run from running back Montavious Yearby.

John Carroll and Heidleberg went back and forth trading touchdowns till the end of the second quarter. John Carroll Quarterback and fifth year Jake Floriea connected with Keyshawn Coleman ’22 and running back Mason Sullivan ’25 finding the end zone for his first career touchdown to make the score 13-14 heading into the second half.

Heidelberg’s quarterback Drew Sims continued his efficiency into the second half, as he would go 5-5 with a couple of deep completions and a touchdown to regain the lead.

The offense found its spark midway through the affair from Evan McVay, who would finish the game with 100 rushing yards and 78 receiving yards with one touchdown.

This lead would quickly disappear, as Floriea would find Brennan Fugh ’23 for an outstanding 25-yard play that would be capped off with a touchdown reception from McVay and a two-point conversion to tie the matchup 21-21.

“The coaches had lined up mismatches for me in which I was against linebackers that led to my receiving success,” said McVay. “As for the offensive line, they were dominating the opponent’s front seven which opened up the running game tremendously”.

McVay’s success not only came from mismatches and a strong performance from the offensive line, but also from Floriea’s efficiency at the helm. He completed 24 passes on 32 attempts for 254 yards and two touchdowns.

Fight finished the game with seven receptions for 90 yards.

The game that was dominated by offense dramatically changed into a defensive battle in the fourth quarter, as the Blue Streak’s charge was led by junior defensive lineman Bricker Thiel ’23.

Thiel’s seven tackles and one sack helped force overtime.

John Carroll began overtime in possession and quickly advanced up the field. The Blue and Gold’s efforts fell short, as Heidelberg received the momentum they needed to seal the deal. Quarterback Sims found Brendon Reed in the back of the end zone, lifting the Student Princes to victory.

The Blue Streaks will conclude their regular season this Saturday against cross-town rival Baldwin Wallace University at 1 p.m. in Berea, Ohio