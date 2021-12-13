Fashion ideas for the 2021 holiday season

Now that Thanksgiving is over, Christmas and New Year’s Eve will be coming soon. Here are four holiday fashion ideas assembled for this highly-favored time of year.

The Bodycon Revolution

The bodycon dress must be incorporated in fashion during the holiday season. Georgian designer David Koma told UK Harper’s Bazaar, “I am a strong believer that everyone should try the bodycon silhouette. It is all about the balance and if you’re not ready for a full bodycon look, you can opt for a figure-hugging skirt with an oversized top. I like a relaxed sweatshirt, for example, or you could counterbalance your bodycon dress with oversized outerwear – like a boyfriend-style tailored blazer or an oversized shearling jacket.”

Sequins all the way

Anything covered in sequins won’t go wrong for celebrations. “When wearing sequins, a way to look at them with a fresh eye is by pairing them with really bright colours. Sequins can be so easy to style with black or a more neutral tone, but adding an embroidered piece to an already gorgeously bright combination feels really exciting for the time,” said London-based designer Michael Halpern to UK Harper’s Bazaar. Sequins can be found on tops, dresses, skirts, jumpsuits and matching sets.

Festive shoes that fit

Vogue assures that shoes can be embellished and remain comfortable whether you’re out or hosting at home. Make an attempt to wear shoes like kitten and block heels or the kind that have ultra-pillowy soles. This year, platform heels are included also in the choice of shoewear. Loeffler Randall designer Jessie Randall shared with UK Harper’s Bazaar, “I’ve spent a year in slippers and slides, so can’t wait to wear our platform green Natalia heels or our rust velvet Fae heels. Both of these options are great because with the platforms their pitches are quite low, which allows you to look fabulous without sacrificing comfort.”

Accessories to wrap it up

Extra items can be worn with holiday outfits for the final touch. “No holiday party outfit is complete without an evening bag. And similar to the mood of the season’s lavish partywear, your clutch and shoulder-bag options come with paillettes, velvets, and gold touches,” Vogue stated. In addition, embellished jewelry and hair bows can add something to a look.

Get inspired by these ideas whether you’re safely going to a party, hosting one yourself or staying in for this holiday season.