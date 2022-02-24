NBA Celebrity All-Star Game in Cleveland

The NBA hosted its annual All-Star Weekend on Feb. 18-20 in Cleveland. This was the first year since 1997 that the event was hosted here. The All-Star weekend kicked off with the celebrity game, featuring names of Myles Garrett, Machine Gun Kelley, Mayor Justin Bibb and more. The two teams, coached by Bill Walton and Dominique Wilkins, played at Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center on Feb. 18.