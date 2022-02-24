NBA Celebrity All-Star Game in Cleveland

Aiden Keenan, Photo Editor
February 24, 2022

The NBA hosted its annual All-Star Weekend on Feb. 18-20 in Cleveland. This was the first year since 1997 that the event was hosted here. The All-Star weekend kicked off with the celebrity game, featuring names of Myles Garrett, Machine Gun Kelley, Mayor Justin Bibb and more. The two teams, coached by Bill Walton and Dominique Wilkins, played at Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center on Feb. 18.

 

The game tipped off at 7:00pm but some fans arrived over an hour early to watch warm-ups, purchase merchandise or explore the arena.
(Photo by Aiden Keenan ‘22).
Before the game began, players practiced their shots, various people discussed the history of the NBA, and other festivities entertained the crowd.
(Photo by Aiden Keenan ‘22).
As the teams were announced, the lights were dimmed and players were introduced by their name, their team and what they had been in the spotlight for.
(Photo by Aiden Keenan ‘22).
After the celebrity game, the Rising Star game featured up-and-coming NBA players on the same night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The next night featured the dunk contest, three-point contest, and more. On Feb. 20, the weekend was concluded with the All-Star Game.
(Photo by Aiden Keenan ‘22).