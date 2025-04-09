Wellness event generates conservative social media outrage

Conservative social media influencer Chaya Raichik, known as Libs of TikTok, posted on X expressing her disapproval for events held at John Carroll University on April 1.

In the post, Raichik rallied her 4.3 million followers to condemn the latest JCU Period Fair, since “their Center for Student Diversity & Inclusion [CSDI] and LGBTQ Clubs claimed that periods are ‘not just for women’ and that they are ‘not a woman’s issue.’” In response to these statements, she said, “This school receives federal funding. They should be cut off immediately.”

The post was about an April 1 event where the JCU Wellness Center, in partnership with the LGBTQIA+ Alliance Club at John Carroll University, hosted a Period Fair. In a now-deleted social media post, CSDI commended the fair. The annual event focused on different aspects of menstrual health, for all those who may be effected by it. The original post celebrated the success of the event where CSDI at JCU mentioned they “were able to share information about period-related Gender Dysphoria and Period Poverty” about trans health concerns and the large cost of proper menstrual health as part of the pink tax.

Some followers commented on Raichik’s post distasteful slogans such as “make asylums great again” by Angie Smith of Florida or Michael Sallows, a Findlay, Ohio, businessman who asked if “Tampon Tim was one of the speakers.” This potentially referred to Tim Walz, who as of April 7 was scheduled to speak in Lorain, Ohio.

Though this rebuke of John Carroll’s CSDI team may seem fringe, some of her followers include major influences such as Joe Rogan, Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk, all of whom have been involved in either the Trump Administration or in the conservative media space.

In response, the CSDI, JCU Wellness and all departments at JCU have been instructed to hold off on posting on social media, as followers have flocked to JCU media pages to post disparaging comments and attack the institution.

The Carroll News has reached out to leaders within these organizations on campus for further comment, as well as to Raichik, but as of now, we are awaiting responses.

This will continue to be a developing story.