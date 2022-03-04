Taylor’s Column: What can I control?

Campus editor, Taylor Anthony, discusses assessing normalcy and taking life in stride.

Taylor Anthony

Taylor Anthony, Campus Editor
March 4, 2022

This is my first “normal” year of college despite still living through a pandemic, but I truly feel like I missed out on so much of my college experience. My first two years of college were supposed to be memorable and, while I will never forget being enrolled in 15 credit hours at home on my computer, that is not what it meant by memorable. I couldn’t control being online for school for almost a year, but I could control how I reacted to it. Nonetheless, I used that time to redefine my college experience and made it a goal of one to make the most of my years to come. 

Now, in the middle of my junior year and with deadlines quickly approaching, I really have started putting a lot of things in my life into perspective. I have recently felt like there have been so many things out of my control that I really cannot do anything about it. I have applied for multiple summer internships that could either be in another city or remote. I can’t plan for the summer until one of my internships is solidified and I don’t know when that may be. 

It is time to really start focusing on career opportunities and my plans post JCU. Whether it be graduate school or a job offer that will come my way, the preparation starts now. I am doing everything in my control from networking through informational interviews to connecting with professionals on LinkedIn and applying for summer internships. However, I still can’t help but feel like I am running out of time. 

Speaking of running, my recent indoor track and field season has not gone as well as I had hoped. After facing a setback from a minor injury, I started to become discouraged and once again I felt like I was running out of time to either run a personal best or qualify to the NCAA national indoor track and field meet. 

Flash-forward to the end of our indoor season and neither of those things happened. Thus, I must ask myself what can I control?

I can control my attitude and my steps to healthily compete again for the outdoor season starting in mid-March. I can use my past frustration from this past season as motivation going into the next. I must trust the process because, as cliché as it may sound, it’s not about where you start but rather where you finish. I can’t change the past, but I can control the future.

This theme of time has been a constant in my life. I just celebrated my 21st birthday, and yet it feels like just yesterday I was walking across the stage at my high school graduation. 

Time is an interesting thing, something I have no control over, but I can control how I pass it. I know that my plans for the summer will definitely come together and put my mind at ease. I know that I can focus on the positive in my life instead of harping on the negative. I know that I must continue to focus on the aspects in my life that are in my control.