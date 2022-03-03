Cleveland tourist for a day

Aiden Keenan, Photo Editor
March 3, 2022

A mere 20-minute drive from campus, the city of Cleveland gives students many opportunities to enjoy unique food, watch exhilarating sporting events and even further appreciation of culture. Being a “tourist for a day” in your hometown is always a fun chance to bring a unique perspective to a college hometown.

 

The Cleveland Cavaliers play at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
(Photo by Aiden Keenan ’22)
“The City of Rock & Roll” also features the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
(Photo by Aiden Keenan ’22)
Edgewater Park extends slightly over Lake Erie, giving visitors a beautiful view of the city skyline from the west.
(Photo by Aiden Keenan ’22)
Two blocks from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Cleveland is also home to the world’s largest rubber stamp! Displayed next to City Hall, this 28-foot tall steel sculpture is emboldened with the word “FREE.”
(Photo by Aiden Keenan ’22)
Downtown, the War Memorial statue stands amongst Fifth Third Bank, the Keybank Tower and more.
(Photo by Aiden Keenan ’22)