Streaks of the Week: March 25-27

Each week, The Carroll News sports section names five Blue Streak athletes “Streaks of the Week.” Congratulations to this week’s athletes on their outstanding performances.

Baseball, Graduate Student Bennett Cavaretta

Cavaretta put on a show last Thursday against Oberlin, as he notched the first two home run game of his career and also recorded a career-high three RBIs. On Tuesday, the graduate student kept the momentum going with an RBI in the Blue Streaks’ split with Muskingum.

Softball, Junior Maddie Traub

Traub helped power JCU to an 18-2 game one win over Oberlin last Thursday, which was the most runs the Blue Streaks have scored in a game since 2010. The junior hit her first career home run in the game and scored a team-high three runs.

Men’s Lacrosse, Senior Ian Flynn

Flynn was a huge reason John Carroll fought back in its gritty 13-7 victory against Marietta. The senior scored a career-high four goals, two of which came in JCU’s 7-0 run to start the second half after being tied 3-3 heading into the locker room.

Women’s Lacrosse, Junior Shannon Burdick

In a much needed win for the Blue Streaks, Burdick delivered as she found the back of the net three times and recorded an assist in their 16-5 triumph over Marietta. The junior has scored two or more goals in each of the team’s six games this season after just seven career games, with goals heading into the year.

Women’s Track & Field, Junior Caroline Beery

Beery made the most of her first career outdoor event as she recorded the winning pole vault mark with a jump of 3.20m at Carnegie Mellon. During the indoor season, the junior finished third in the event at the OAC Championships.