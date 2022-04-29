John Carroll announces series of campus renovations

The JCU administration has recently announced a plethora of renovations including those of Dolan Hall and the caf.

Since the start of the Spring 2022 semester, John Carroll has announced a series of new renovations across campus. These announcements continue a long string of recent improvements to campus facilities such as the revamped Corbo Fitness Center, the new Mastrantoni Family Student Success Center and the ongoing renovations to Dolan Hall.

On Feb. 16, The Carroll News reported that Pacelli Hall will be renovated during the next academic year. Since then, the University has announced plans to modernize the Grasselli Library and Breen Learning Center. Details on the improvements to the library have been sparse, but the University shared a few architectural renderings of potential features on April 6.

At an April 5 Student Government meeting, John Carroll Dining General Manager, Jason Burst, shared plans for a major remodel of Schott Dining Hall over this summer. The plans include both aesthetic changes to the dining areas –– like new seating options and even a fireplace –– as well as installing new equipment to improve food quality.

Burst described some of the limitations of the current kitchen and serving areas and the ways new improvements will make a difference in the variety and quality of food served. He described the design of the previous kitchen as “basically made for scoop-and-serve, pull-it-out-of-a-box” food preparation.

But with this new equipment, “we’ll have all the tools to enable us to cook fresh, all new food for you,” Burst told members of Student Government.

Students are optimistic that the upgrades to the dining hall will improve the student dining experience. “I just hope the food reflects the new status of the cafeteria,” Michael Walsh ‘25, told The Carroll News.

Looking at the big picture of these various capital projects, President Al Miciak said in an April 13 email to students and faculty that the Administration hopes to build a “dynamic campus experience at John Carroll.”