Opinion draft leaked: SCOTUS strikes down Roe v. Wade

A draft of a majority opinion authored by Justice Samuel Alito (above) leaked, revealing that the Supreme Court intends to revoke Roe v. Wade.

BREAKING: According to a draft of the majority opinion leaked to Politico, the Supreme Court has voted to strike down the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision which protects a woman’s choice as to whether or not to have an abortion.

The opinion was written by Justice Samuel Alito who was joined by Justices Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch, and Clarence Thomas. The dissenters on the Court were Justices Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor, along with former Justice Stephen Breyer. It is currently unknown how Chief Justice John Roberts voted.

Alito wrote, “We hold that Roe and [Casey v. Planned Parenthood must be overruled. It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

It is currently unknown how the draft was leaked and by who. The formal decision is expected to be announced at the end of the current session which is typically in June.