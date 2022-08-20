PHOTOS: Dolan Hall Renovations Complete

The residence hall once affectionately nicknamed “Dirty Dolan” received a much-needed facelift last year. As the construction tape falls and students begin to trickle in, The Carroll News got an exclusive look at John Carroll’s newest revamped dorm. The new gender-neutral bathrooms on each floor, study rooms and a fancy new kitchen space are some of the highlights of the new Dolan. Dolan Hall will house the Living-Learning Community for JCU’s signature programs like the Honors, Arrupe and Leadership programs.

Gallery | 9 Photos Dolan Hall, a recently renovated dorm, welcomes freshmen and sophomores who are in JCU's signature programs.