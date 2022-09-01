Ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev dies

Russian President Vladimir Putin pays his last respect near the coffin of former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev at the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow Russia.

It was announced on Aug. 30 that Mikhail Gorbachev, the final leader of the Soviet Union before its dissolution, passed away at the age of 91. The official cause of death is currently unknown but the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow stated that it was the result of a “serious and protracted disease”.

Gorbachev gained recognition and distinction during the 1980s where he oversaw improvement of Soviet relations with the Western world through his glasnost and perestroika (“openness and restructuring”) policies. It was for this bloodless ending to the Cold War that Gorbachev was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1990. However, this also made him somewhat of a pariah in his native country as the blame was ultimately placed on him for the fall of the Soviet Union.

Leaders from nations across the globe have expressed sympathies including Russian President Vladimir Putin to US President Joe Biden. Reportedly, he will not be given a state funeral.