Two more wins add to JCU Volleyball’s five game win streak

Cassi Calamunci in action this year for the Blue Streaks.

The John Carroll University Volleyball team simply cannot be stopped right now as they further their win streak to five games following two victories from the 2022 Bluffton University Sommer Center Spiketacular in Bluffton, OH.

In two consecutive games on Saturday, Sept. 10, the Blue Streaks defeated both Bethany College and Bluffton University in resounding 3-1 wins.

Starting first with Bethany College in the early afternoon, the Blue and Gold won with set scores of 25-23, 25-14, and 25-15.

Graduate student Cassi Calamunci led the team with 11 kills, 18 digs and a 0.353 hitting percentage. Lexi MacDonald ‘24 added 15 digs while Jessica Liddle ‘25 and Abigail Kirk ‘24 added 8 digs each.

The Blue Streaks had the host school next up on their schedule but once again found success on the day, going 20-25, 25-14, 25-23, and 25-15.

Calamunci added 16 more kills with a 0.389 hitting percentage. Graduate student Ally Bartolone assisted her team 25 times for the team high against Bluffton. Calamunci also totaled 12 digs, followed closely by Maddie Maziarz ‘24 and Payton Miozzi ‘24 with 11 and 10 digs apiece.

John Carroll’s five game win streak is the team’s longest since their eight consecutive wins in 2019.

“The key to success this weekend was relentless defensive and smart offensive decisions,” said Calamunci. “We also had productive practices leading up to game day and were very prepared to win.”

The Blue and Gold were back in action on Tuesday, September 13 at 7:00 p.m. against Notre Dame College (Ohio) in South Euclid, OH as they look to continue their tremendous start to the 2022 season.

“The team has more unity on and off the court than in years past,” continued Calamunci. “We are very bonded and work well together. Everyone is also very motivated to win and make this a memorable season.”

UPDATE: The Blue Streaks dropped their match against Notre Dame College (Ohio) in a 3-0 loss on Tuesday.