Sen. Lindsey Graham proposes national abortion ban

The upcoming midterm elections are vital to the GOP, which is trying to gain a majority in both houses of Congress. The recent Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade has made it increasingly difficult for GOP candidates to place focus on President Joe Biden’s policies. Elections are always a referendum on the policies the public is focused on and against. With the Dobbs decision, the public is heavily focused on GOP policies. This has caused the GOP to lose a significant lead in the polls over the Democrats in both the House and Senate elections. Following GOP criticism, in the wake of the Dobbs decision, Sen. Lindsey Graham has proposed a bill restricting abortion after 15 weeks.

In recent days, inflation reports have not been positive for the Biden administration and Democratic Party. According to The New York Times, “Inflation did not ease as much as expected in August, with an 8.3% rise in the Consumer Price Index showing that the squeeze on consumers remains acute.” This report is not a beneficial claim to the Democrats, who expected to celebrate lower inflation numbers. The Republican party was eager to use this time to push against the Democrats and put the focus on the Biden administration. Instead of focusing on abortion and the Dobbs decision, republicans wanted to emphasize the state of the economy.

However, Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina has brought the attention of the public and media back onto GOP policies. His proposed bill would create a federal restriction on abortion of 15 weeks. According to CNN, “Not only does it resurface the abortion debate…but it steps on the answers GOP candidates had coalesced around this summer – that abortion should be an issue left to the states, not the federal government.” As a result, Graham has now created a split in his own party. Many Republican candidates have tried to ignore or distance themselves from Graham.

According to Colin Swearingen, professor of Political Science, “This bill is attempting to serve two functions: riling up the base, and showing people how the GOP might govern if it had control of the Senate.”

However, the timing of the bill still creates a massive issue within the Republican Party. “This is a small act of rebellion by Graham. McConnell doesn’t want this bill in the news, but Graham introduced it anyway. Along with Sen. Rick Scott’s proposals from earlier this year, there are some indications that McConnell is struggling to keep the GOP caucus together,” Dr. Swearingen stated.

As many fear, this divide is hurting the chances for a red wave in November. Yet, Swearingen believes that “…It will make no difference. Individual passed laws rarely make a difference in elections because most people aren’t aware of the specifics…[it] is something insiders like to chat about that no one really cares all that much about.”