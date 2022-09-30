PHOTOS: Homecoming and Family Weekend
September 30, 2022
On Sept. 23 and 24, JCU hosted its annual Homecoming and Family Weekend festivities. On Friday, students attended one of the University Club’s major annual events: the Homecoming Dance –– hosted this year at the Cleveland Botanical Gardens. On Saturday, students and families cheered on Blue Streaks football as they took on the Heidelberg Student Princes. Before the game, fans gathered on South Belvoir Road to tailgate. Students set up tables to promote their organizations to students and visitors. Another successful Homecoming in the books!