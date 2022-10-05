Volleyball celebrates success and senior day in a whirlwind of a weekend

Cindy Woo and Lexi MacDonald embrace on the Senior Day game on Saturday.

For John Carroll Volleyball, there is certainly much to celebrate.

From two victories in one weekend, to extended win streaks, to Senior Day tributes, for John Carroll Volleyball, smiles and genuine memories encompass the past whirlwind of events.

On Friday, Sept. 30, the Blue and Gold traveled to Penn State Behrend for a 6:30 p.m. match. In a strikingly close game, the Streaks ended the series 3-1 which doubled as their ninth consecutive victory of the season.

Throughout their 2022 campaign, John Carroll has proved that no opposing team should be comfortable with an early lead. In this particular matchup, Behrend took set one in a decently close trade of points (25-19). But the Blue Streaks rallied, sweeping Penn State Behrend in the last three sets with considerable point deficits.

Lexi MacDonald ‘24 finished the game with 22 digs. Graduate student Cassi Calamunci tallied 17 kills. Maddie Maziarz ‘24 ended the match with 27 assists and Jessica Liddle ‘25 stood tall against the net with 3 crucial blocks.

Several Streaks stepped up to guide the team to victory, a dynamic that has propelled the Blue and Gold to their longest win-streak since 1996 (nine after the Penn State Behrend game).

“The team is so excited about the win streak and we hope to keep it going,” reflected MacDonald. “We want to bring energy into conference play.”

After a sound win on Friday evening, John Carroll boarded the buses back toward University Heights. The Blue Streaks must’ve hit the pillow fast, as the same squad had to be awake and prepared for a quick-turnaround the following day.

On Saturday, Oct. 1, just 18.5 hours after the start of their game against Penn State Behrend, the Blue and Gold hosted Wilmington College for their second Ohio Athletic Conference matchup of the season.

However, Saturday’s game day looked slightly different. Aside from the swift 3-0 win for John Carroll, the Streaks also celebrated Cindy Woo ‘23, the lone but mighty senior on the team.

“Cindy Woo has been one of the best people to play next to,” stated MacDonald. “On and off the court, she is supportive and has so much knowledge to share with the team.”

Morale was high in light of Woo’s special day and the performance that John Carroll put forth did nothing but emphasize the unmatched energy within the bounds of the Tony DeCarlo Varsity Center.

A point-for-point game kept both teams on their toes but the impressive statistics of multiple members of the Blue Streak squad supported their launch to victory.

Calamunci finished the game with 21 kills and 11 digs, MacDonald tallied another 15 digs and Ally Bartolone ended the match with 25 assists and 8 digs.

All three sets were obtainable for either team, but intelligence, cohesiveness and a variety of talent were the factors that led John Carroll to victory.

“Every person has stopped up this season and everyone is facing a challenge,” contemplated MacDonald. “The competitive drive from everyone in practice is what prepares us for our games.”

Now, after ten consecutive victories, the Blue and Gold will look to continue their record-breaking caliber streak with another potential victory at Heidelberg University. The match is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5.