Blue Streaks gain solid footing in OAC after win against Marietta

The John Carroll University Women’s soccer team extended a commendable win streak to five on Sat., Oct. 8. The Blue and Gold took the field at 7 p.m., hosting a talented slew of players from the opposing squad: Marietta College.

John Carroll started off eager with significant offensive opportunities emerging within the first 45 minutes of play. In the first half alone, the Streaks tallied 13 shots while the Pioneers were only able to answer with five.

“Coach told us, before the game, that we needed to be strong and work together as a team,” mentioned Mackenzie Stease ‘23, the veteran goalkeeper that stood tall on the goal line for John Carroll. “Marietta was playing a 3-5-2 [formation] so being able to create opportunities on the wings would help create goals.”

It was clear that the Blue and Gold were prepared to execute pre-game strategies that were put in place. As discussed prior, the difference in the generation of scoring opportunities was a direct result of John Carroll working as a cohesive unit.

Each player held a pivotal role throughout the match, regardless of position.

“Gabby Walter ‘24 has been on point in the back line and has really made a difference in every game we have played,” reflected Stease. “I also think that this year, us seniors have really stepped up to make this team and program better than we’ve found it.”

John Carroll’s veterans certainly excel but there is definitely new-found talent that will play a significant role in the program’s future.

Emily Patrzyk ‘26, the current record-holder among first year players for goal-scored in a season, did a tremendous job of creating offensive opportunities. However, the most impressive aspect of her play was her defensive impact.

If the Blue Streaks lost possession of the ball in Marietta’s final third, Patrzyk and the remainder of the forward line initiated tenacious challenges to regain control of the ball.

In fact, the sequence that led to the lone goal of the match was the outcome of relentless effort, an unmatched trend that epitomized the aura of the game.

Abby Smith ‘26, another first-year player that has seen serious minutes for John Carroll, traveled coast to coast throughout the match, striding for every loose ball and misread pass. Smith glided down the flanks of the field with smooth touches into Marietta’s zone.

Her athleticism and ability to study the game in an instantaneous fashion proved to be unmatched.

Smith was the player credited with the singular goal of the game, the ball finding its way to the back of the net after Smith used her fast-paced mentality to redirect Moninn’s initial shot that deflected off the post.

Smith’s goal would stand as the only score of the match. As the remainder of the first half closed out and the seconds ticked off in the second half, the Pioneers would look for any chances at net, but John Carroll gridlocked any opportunities.

The one-goal lead was enough to transcend the Blue and Gold to victory, solidifying a current record of 7-4-2 overall. In light of the win, John Carroll tallied their third-consecutive Ohio Athletic Conference win of the season.

The Blue Streaks look to continue the victory trend with a match against Baldwin Wallace on Wed., Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. John Carroll will board the buses to Berea, OH in hopes of a road victory.