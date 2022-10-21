JCU Football defense propels team to victory over Ohio Northern

Joe Collins looking for pass options during the game on Saturday.

Stout defense continues to lift #25 John Carroll through the rankings, as the Blue Streaks walked away with another win against Ohio Athletic Conference opponent Ohio Northern University (ONU), with a 24-7 final score on Sat., Oct. 15.

“It traces back to preparation throughout the week in practice,” said Student Assistant Coach Max Loeb ‘23. “We really dial in on our individual drills and it allows ourselves to be put in positions to translate them to team drills. After they’re translated and the guys see the translation of the skills, finishing with the football in their hands, they build the confidence to take the ball away on Saturdays.”

The preparation clearly paid off after JCU’s defense forced five turnovers in the contest against a struggling Ohio Northern.

The veterans took control on offense, as Bricker Thiel ‘23, Will Ehrbar ‘24, and sophomores Chris Golson and JonMarcus Roland all gave the ball to the offense.

Along with stellar defensive play, the Blue Streaks were able to produce on offense.

The offense, led by coach Matt Barker, added two quick touchdowns early on due to quarterback Joe Collins ‘23 finding wide receiver Joe Torok ‘23 and Mason Sullivan ‘25 finding the endzone on a four-yard rush to make it 14-0 in the middle of the second quarter.

Torok finished with 7 receptions for 57 yards and a touchdown while Sullivan was featured as the goal line back for the Blue Streaks. Yanni Volas ‘25 extended the lead to 17 off a field goal.

Before the end of the first half, ONU was able to push a last second touchdown off a one-yard run from running back Adan Figueroa.

Even the late effort could not trump JCU’s defense. ONU did not add another digit to the scoreboard for the rest of the game, with Justin Renner ‘23 capping off the contest with an interception.

So, what’s next for the Blue Streaks?

“The craziest thing about it is that there’s still a lot of work to do to bring that number up even more,” said Loeb when asked about what’s next for the red-hot defense.

With four games left in the season, the Blue Streaks will need to continue their high-level of play as they square off against OAC opponent Capital University on Sat., Oct. 22 at 1:30 p.m. at Don Shula Stadium.