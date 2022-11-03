WJCU takes on CBI in Baltimore

This past weekend, the student directors from WJCU traveled to Baltimore, MD for the College Broadcasters Inc. 2022 National Student Electronic Media Convention. During the conference, students and advisers had the opportunity to attend sessions on a variety of topics relating to student media. Whether it be “How to Prepare a Sports Talk Show,” “Getting Your First Job in Radio” or roundtables on “Women in Broadcasting,” there was a wide variety of subjects covered.

However, the conference was not all lectures and panels, as attendees also had the opportunity to take tours such as one of the WBAL studios, where attendees had the opportunity to see behind the scenes of a professional broadcasting station on both the television and radio sides. The other main tour was of M&T Bank Stadium, home of the Baltimore Ravens. Here, attendees had the opportunity to go onto the field, as well as tour the press box and control room for the scoreboards and replay.

Throughout the conference, students from all over the nation came together to share ideas about radio programming, promotional techniques and other tips. This was especially beneficial to the JCU representatives. WJCU Sports Director Logan Potosky ‘23 spoke about this specifically, telling The Carroll News, “It was nice to hear from fellow students from different stations to see how they run things which allowed me to take note of some new ideas.”

The conference culminated in the CBI awards ceremony where the best in student media, both TV and radio, were recognized for their work over the past year. Zachary Sinutko ‘24 (better known as DJ Z13), Emily Davala ‘24 and Collin Kennedy ‘24 placed third in the Best DJ Category of these awards.

As Potosky ‘23 reflected, “Overall, it was an enriching experience and I enjoyed spending time with our board of directors in Baltimore.”

The directors of WJCU returned to John Carroll with their eyes set on more hardware next year and have already set their sights on the 2023 conference next October in Orlando, Florida.