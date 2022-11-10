Club Sports Spotlight: JCU Men’s Soccer Club first game of the year ends in a definitive victory

On Sunday afternoon, underneath beautiful sunshine, the John Carroll Men’s Club Soccer team played their first-ever match against the Kent State Flashes with the Blue Streaks landing on top with a final score of 4-3.

The excitement was clear as the team proudly took the field for their first-ever game. Club Soccer has been one of the most highly requested club sports for the last several years and thanks to the hard work of Colin Moorhead II ‘23 and Evan Cianciolo ‘23, that dream came true this semester.

Evan Cianciolo, the President of Club Soccer said “I’m excited for the potential of this club and the effort these boys put in. We have a great group of guys with so much talent.”

The squad has been practicing hard for the last two months and their dedication to the sport paid off in their game on Sunday.

The game started off strong as Cianciolo scored off a great pass from Corey Hunt ‘23 within the first minute and 30 seconds of the game. The momentum continued as Kyle Boehm ‘24 sent a beautiful ball to Cinanciolo who headed it in at 9 minutes.

Seconds later Moorhead nutmegged a Kent defender and found Ryan Sand ‘26 who passed the ball to Riley Madden ‘25. Madden made an attempt on the net which ricocheted off the goalie to Boehm who placed it in the goal, bringing the score to 3-0.

Kent came back and managed to earn a goal at the 20-minute mark, putting the score at 3-1 in favor of the Blue Streaks.

Just 31 minutes into the game, Chris Rodriguez ‘26 chipped the ball up to Cianciolo who headed it in the goal.

Kent returned quickly with another goal at the 32-minute mark as both teams battled hard until Moorhead blocked the final shot from Kent, ending the first half.

The second half was less eventful with only one goal from Kent being added to the scoreboard.

As the time hit zero, the game came to an end and John Carroll’s team and fans celebrated the final score of 4-3.

Ryan “Notar” Notarianni ‘24 and Max Hanlon ‘24 had notable performances for the Blue and Gold.

Notarianni played consistently across the board, in multiple positions throughout the entire duration of the game and was very proud of his team.

“We all played a part in today’s win and if we keep up the intensity I think we will do great things,” said Notarianni.

Hanlon worked hard with an especially impressive slide tackle in the second half and an accurate attempt on goal.

“We really came together as a team today and it’s only gonna get better from here,” expressed Hanlon.

Overall it was a great game thanks to the hard work of the team and acting-coach Fred Kipata ‘24.

Treasurer Colin Moorhead II was pleased by the performance.

“We did a great job moving the ball around and making runs down the field,” said Moorhead. “Our goals were all earned with the plays starting from the back and progressing by the midfield. Everyone was so eager for the first game and it definitely showed in their determination to win. We are really looking forward to our next game against Case Western Reserve University next week. We have a bright future for the club and are excited for next semester’s season.”

The Blue and Gold’s next game will be Sat., Nov. 12, with kickoff starting at 11 a.m. at Benedictine High School against Case Western Reserve University.