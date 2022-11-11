The top five Taylor Swift love songs

In honor of the release of Taylor Swift’s 10th studio album “Midnights,” I thought it would be fun to enter one of the most significant debates in the modern music industry: what are Taylor Swift’s top five love songs?

To set some ground rules, each album will be limited to one song in this top five. To make up for the albums that don’t make the best of, I will also include a few honorable mentions.

So, in no particular order, here are five of the best Taylor Swift love songs ever released.

1.) “invisible string” from “Folklore”

“And isn’t it just so pretty to think all along there was some invisible string tying you to me?”

We are starting off strong with this underrated gem from the COVID-era classic “Folklore.” Released in the summer of 2020, this album signified a shift in Swift’s career and proved that she could sing anything from country to pop to soft indie.

Resting at track number 11 lies “invisible string,” which is a song that allegedly documents Swift’s relationship with her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. Within 4 minutes and 13 seconds, she is able to craft a whole narrative that starts with her sitting in Centennial Park wishing to meet someone and ends with her showing that same place to the love of her life. The verses, chorus and bridge between these two sections tell the story of her love blossoming and brings up the idea that all along, we are always being drawn to our person in this life.

2.) “Lover” from “Lover”

“Have I known you 20 seconds or 20 years?”

When discussing “Lover,” Swift said, “This album is really a love letter to love, in all of its maddening, passionate, exciting, enchanting, horrific, tragic, wonderful glory.” All of the emotions she mentioned and more are palpable in the song “Lover.”

Swift is at her absolute best when she is singing at a nice, slow tempo and the weight of her words can truly be impactful. This song is all about the little things that love is made of; simple things like leaving the Christmas lights up until January or saving a seat at a table are often looked over but are at the core of all relationships. Add in a bridge reminiscent of wedding vows to create the perfect first dance song at a Swiftie’s wedding.

3.) “Mine” from “Speak Now”

“Braced myself for the goodbye, ‘cause that’s all I’ve ever known. Then, you took me by surprise. You said, ‘I’ll never leave you alone.’”

I’ll proudly say that “Speak Now” is my favorite Swift album nine out of ten times I am asked that complex question, so I knew that at least one song had to crack the top five. After a lot of back and forth, I decided to include “Mine” over “Enchanted” because “Mine” is about lasting love, whereas “Enchanted” is more about that first rush of feelings when meeting someone for the first time.

With an upbeat tempo, “Mine” follows suit with other notable Swift songs by crafting a narrative within it. The listener is given an intimate look into her world and relationship that she thinks is about to crumble due to outside influences. Her partner in the song reassures that despite her internal and external worries, he will be there for her.

4.) “Call It What You Want” from “Reputation”

“I want to wear his initials on a chain round my neck, chain round my neck, not because he owns me, but ‘cause he really knows me”

“Reputation” is a stark contrast to all prior and later albums, both sonically and in content, but one aspect remains the same: Swift pulled through with the love songs. The obvious choice for this album for most would probably be “New Year’s Day,” which I totally agree with. But on a personal note, I just associate that song too much with my friends back home to listen to it as a love song.

“Call It What You Want” is about how Swift was in a dark place, but her love was able to help her get through that time. The song isn’t necessarily about a special meeting or the development of romance, but how important it is to have someone in your corner when things go south. Her love isn’t loud or obnoxious but one of appreciation which is a different side of love that isn’t often portrayed in music.

5.) “Our Song” from “Taylor Swift”

“I’ve heard every album, listened to the radio, waiting for something to come along that was as good as our song.”

Being a stark opponent of country music, this pick may seem out of ordinary but Swift’s debut album is full of country music that is not only bearable, but actually pleasant to listen to. “Our Song” describes what it is like to be in the throes of a teenage romance. From having to whisper on the phone to sneaking one another over to their houses, this song is all about a relationship whose biggest problem is that they don’t have “their song.” Who doesn’t want to relate to something as simple as that?

Honorable Mentions

“Sweet Nothing” from “Midnights”

“Love Story” from “Fearless”

“This Love” from “1989”

“Everything Has Changed” from “Red”

“Evermore” from “Evermore”

No matter the era, Taylor Swift has consistently written and produced love songs that have listeners tearing up. Her music reflects so many different relationships and types of love so everyone can identify with it in some way. So, no matter the occasion, put on some Swift tunes when you’re thinking about those who mean the most to you in this life.