BREAKING: Truck catches fire next to Rodman

A Sysco Food Truck fully engulfed in flames on Rodman Drive, at the heart of JCU’s campus. UHFD extinguished the fire with no injuries.

In the early hours of a rainy Friday, Nov. 11, morning, JCU sent a campus-wide email and text alert with the off-putting subject: “Vehicle Fire On Campus.” The alert announced that the University Heights Fire Department responded to the incident at 8:50 A.M. Video quickly surfaced on social media of a fully engulfed semi-truck in the delivery area between Rodman Hall and The O’Malley Center. Video and eyewitness accounts indicate the truck was a Sysco food distribution truck, likely making a delivery to the Saxby’s coffee shop in the basement of St. Ignatius Hall (formerly the Admin Building). The University reports that no one was injured as a result of the fire.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.