Streaks of the Week: Nov. 11-13

Each week, The Carroll News sports section names five Blue Streak athletes “Streaks of the Week.” Congratulations to this week’s athletes on their outstanding performances.

Football —- Matthew Buser ‘23

Buser went out with a bang on Senior Day as he racked up 104 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. In addition, he led the team with 84 yards through the air on just three catches and a score from 61 yards out. Buser’s four total touchdowns put him one away from tying the all-time single game record in program history.

Men’s Basketball —- Will Yontek ‘25

Yontek has played a key role early this season in what can be considered a new era of JCU basketball. The sophomore transfer from Marietta totaled 23 points, 12 rebounds and shot 56.3% from the field in the team’s opening two games. For his efforts, Yontek was named to the Kaulig Companies Tip-Off Classic All-Tournament Team.

Women’s Basketball —-Kaelyn Underwood ‘23

Underwood scored double digit points in both wins to open the 2022-23 campaign for the Blue Streaks. In addition, the senior first year full time starter had 12 boards against Allegheny in the season opener and recorded at least two points, rebounds, steals and blocks in each of the games.

Men’s Cross Country —- Joe Backus ‘23

Backus’ season has been one of true resilience. The senior fought back from a femoral neck stress fracture, hip impingement and torn labrum last year and placed seventh at NCAA Great Lakes Regionals (24:32) this year to help the Blue Streaks defend their title and automatically qualify for nationals.

Women’s Cross Country —- Jen Massucci ‘23

Massucci ran a career-best 22:12 at NCAA Great Lakes Regionals, good for 25th and All-Region as she aided the Blue Streaks to a regional championship and a trip to nationals for the third season in a row. This also marked the first time the senior had ever ran at the regional championships.