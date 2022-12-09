Sophia’s Column: My top Christmas movies

With winter break on the horizon, students at JCU are eager to start celebrating the holiday season. In many cases, this consists of nights spent cozying up inside, studying for exams and watching your favorite Christmas films. Although I am no Christmas movie fanatic, I certainly have a clear list of favorites that are a seasonal must watch!

6. “The Holiday” (2006)

This movie puts a romantic twist on a holiday house swap between two characters, Iris, (played by Kate Winslet) who lives in a cozy cottage on the English countryside and Amanda, (Cameron Diaz) a workaholic living in Hollywood. The two find love and meet locals during the Christmas season. While it doesn’t reach the top of my list, this movie is great for a casual viewing and has a star studded cast of characters which also includes Jack Black and Jude Law.

5. “Home Alone” (1990)

Always a classic, “Home Alone” reimagines the Christmas season away from family and, as the title suggests, home alone. Macaulay Culkin delivers a stellar performance as young Kevin alongside Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern who play burglars Harry and Marv. If you haven’t seen this one already, I would recommend a watch.

4. “It’s a Wonderful Life” (1946)

Although this was a recent watch for me, I can honestly say it will be a yearly classic. The film is centered around George Bailey (James Stewart) who, after marrying the love of his life and dedicating his career to helping others, is faced with deep regret and contemplates suicide. It is a mixture of bittersweet Christmas traditions and the complexities of feeling like a failure in the eyes of others. Despite being an older movie, it delivers a captivating tale of self discovery.

3. “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas” (2000)

This is definitely one of my comfort movies that I have no shame watching anytime of year. While it’s not for everyone, I find Jim Carrey’s portrayal of the Grinch to be hilarious and the set design altogether charming. It’s filled with Christmas cheer and lots of laughs, definitely a great family watch!

2. “Love Actually” (2003)

If you’re looking for a romantic comedy with an ensemble cast of British celebrities, you should definitely check out “Love Actually”. While I also watch this film all year long, it takes place during the Christmas season and explores the concept of love in various ways. Whether it’s romantic love, friendship or family, this film has it all.

1. “Elf” (2003)

“Elf” is hands down my favorite Christmas movie and one that I still laugh out loud watching to this day. Will Ferrell’s performance as Buddy the Elf is nothing short of a classic. While I’m sure most have already seen this film, to me, it’s a 10/10 and the cherry on top of a perfect night in.