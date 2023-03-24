JCU Baseball looks to bounce back in first OAC competition of the season

Joe Olsavsky remains an offensive threat for the Blue and Gold as he scored at least one run in each of the four games over the past week.

The John Carroll University Baseball team has had plenty of competition in the past week, playing three games against the University of Mary Washington on both Sat., March 18 and Sun., March 19, and a game against Case Western Reserve University on Tues., March 21.

The Blue and Gold drop to 10-6 on the season following a 1-3 record during this four day span as they continue to challenge themselves with non-conference opponents.

Game 1: Mary Washington—W, 13-7

The Blue Streaks were the first to draw blood in the first game of this series as they were able to get Michael Persichetti ‘25 around the bases through a Sean Connolly ‘25 double RBI. Joe Olsavsky ‘24 scored next for John Carroll as he crossed home plate just two batters later. Connolly also tallied a run, as he stole third and scored on error by Mary Washington. After the top of the third, the Blue and Gold led 3-0.

The fourth inning was a statement point in this first game as the Blue Streaks scored six runs. Erik Daugenti ‘24 and Persichetti scored separately, but the other four scores came in a single play. Justin Hanley (graduate student) homered to left field as Bryce Holt ‘23, Connolly and Olsavsky scored in this homerun.

Mary Washington followed up with a run of their own, but John Carroll answered, as Daugenti rounded the bases once again to keep the lead 10-1 at the top of the fifth.

Scoring simmered out as the game continued, but each team added a few more runs as the final score of the game illuminated a victory for John Carroll.

The Blue Streaks had five players who scored two runs on offense as Matthew Aukerman ‘23 held down the fort on the mound for seven innings.

Game 2: Mary Washington—L, 2-15

In a quick turn around, Mary Washington was able to take the next game by a wide margin score. Olsavsky and Hanley were the lone Blue Streaks to cross the plate, as JCU dropped the second game in the series.

Game 3: Mary Washington—L, 3-10

The home team continued their tirade with another defining win on Sunday over the Blue Streaks. Olsavsky, Holt and Hanley all made their way around the bases for John Carroll.

Game 4: CWRU—L, 3-8

Returning to Ohio to take on competition closer to home, the Blue and Gold traveled downtown to compete against Case Western Reserve University on Tuesday.

The teams were evenly matched, as both pitchers held strong from the mound, but the Blue Streaks were able to find their first score at the top of the fourth inning. Holt made it to first after getting hit with the pitch and advanced to second as Connor Mayle ‘24 grounded to the pitcher. Jared Orwell ‘23 finalized the play as he singled to centerfield and scored Holt.

Logan LaMere ‘24 had a similar journey around the bases as Holt, as LaMere was hit by a pitch and scored on a Jordan Suvak ‘26 single to center field in the fourth inning, leading to John Carroll taking the lead, 2-0.

The Spartans soon snuck ahead, moving ahead with a 3-2 lead. But the Blue Streaks tied it back up, as Mayle tallied an RBI single to plate Olsavsky.

In the eighth inning, the Spartans broke out at the plate. CWRU tallied five runs and fired ahead, 8-3, which proved to be too large of a deficit for the Blue Streaks to overcome.

“We have a long season and there are going to be ups and downs,” explained Olsavsky. “If we continue to grow and move forward as a team with trust and confidence we are going to do special things this season as a whole.”

The Blue Streaks will be back in action on Sat., March 25 as they travel to Westerville, OH for a doubleheader match up against Ohio Athletic Conference opponent, Otterbein University. The first game will begin at 1:00 p.m.

“I’m excited to see the great things this team can do throughout the whole season,” finished Olsavsky. “We have learned a lot through our first 15 games and I’m excited to see us compete everyday in the conference for an OAC Championship.”