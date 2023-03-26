AUDIO: St. Patrick’s Day takes Cleveland by storm

With multiple floats and bands, a green parade took to the streets of downtown Cleveland.

Wikimedia Commons

With multiple floats and bands, a green parade took to the streets of downtown Cleveland.

Laken Kincaid and Patrick Kane
Mar 26, 2023

On Mar. 17, Cleveland hosted its 175th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Listen to the official Heights Now broadcast here.